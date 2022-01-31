ROCK SPRINGS - The time is here, the Red Tie Gala Activity Week kicks off today!
You can find all things Red Tie Gala by visiting www.mhscfoundation.com. Right on the main page, click on the VIRTUAL RED TIE GALA. This is where the Premium and Silent Auction, the 50/50 raffle, and the virtual event this Saturday are all hosted.
The Premium and Silent Auction opens at 9 a.m. today.
The 50/50 Raffle opens at 9 a.m.
Visit Deja Brew, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Visit White Mountain Mining Restaurant, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Pick up your dinner(s), blanket(s), and Extreme Music Bingo cards at the MHSC mobile unit will be in Downtown Rock Springs by the URA Offices from 4 p.m. to 6.p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Daily Raffle - Daniel’s Jewelry diamond earring and necklace set valued at over $400. $10/entry, only 100 entries. Purchase tickets online or in person. This is sponsored by Simplot.
Traveling Beer and Wine Pull- $20/cork.
Visit Taco Time, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Visit Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse, they’re donating $1,000 to the Red Tie Gala.
Pick up your dinner(s), blanket(s), and Bingo cards at the MHSC mobile unit will be at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Daily Raffle– USA/Steamboat Wall Mount Gun Safe $20/entry, only 100 entries. This is donated by Silver Star Woodworking. Sponsored by Genesis.
Visit Eve’s, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Pick up your dinner(s), blanket(s), and Bingo cards. Thursday, Feb. 3, the MHSC Mobile Unit will be at the Chamber of Commerce.
Daily Raffle– 1,000 rounds of 5.56 gun ammo valued at $1,000. $20/entry, only 100 entries. Donated by Craig Rood. Sponsored by CINER.
Visit Cowboy Donuts, they will donate 25% of their sales with accompanying coupon to the Red Tie Gala.
Visit Escape Day Spa and Boutique, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Visit Bad Joker, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Pick up your dinner(s), blanket(s), and Bingo cards at the MHSC mobile unit will be at Rocky Mountain Bank from 4pm-6pm on Friday, Feb. 4.
Daily Raffle– Camp Chef Grill, Grill Box, Flat-Top Griddle, and Carrying Bags $10/entry, only 100 entries. Donated by Church & Dwight.
On Saturday, Feb. 5, visit The Wyoming Club, they will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Visit Coal Train Coffee for a Red Tie Gala themed drink and cookie. They will donate 10% of their sales to the Red Tie Gala.
Virtual Red Tie Gala starts at 7 p.m.
Extreme Music Bingo! starts at approximately 7:45p.m.
Visit MHSCFoundation.com to participate in the Daily Raffles. Click on the Virtual Red Tie Gala button to find the 50/50 raffle, the Premium and Silent Auction, and for the virtual event.
Each ticket includes one blanket, two dinners, and four Extreme Music Bingo Cards.
Sponsorships have varying inclusions based on the level. Those can be picked up at the MHSC Mobile Unit from 4 p.m. to 6p.m., Feb. 1 through February 4. Extreme Music Bingo cards will be emailed to out of town sponsors by February 3.
Dinner is a pre-made Chicken Parmesan meal and White Chocolate Molten Lava Cake dessert. Cooking instructions are included. Vegetarian option is available.
New this year is the addition of a high-end silent auction as well. Those items are labeled “Premium” and are the first items you’ll see in the auction. Also new this year– the online Premium and Silent Auction is open to everyone regardless of if they have an event ticket.
Call or text Tiffany Marshall, 307.389.1119 or send e-mail to tmarshall@sweetwatermemorial.com for questions or more information.