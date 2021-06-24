MEDICINE BOW -- Memorial Hospital of Carbon County has recently entered into an agreement to provide medical oversite and consulting management support for the Medicine Bow Health Clinic in Medicine Bow.
The Rawlins-based hospital will provide a number of consulting services which will take place under the direction of Dr. Chris Williams, including review of patient care and charts, according to a press release. MHCC will also provide guidance surrounding regulatory compliance.
Ownership and operations of the clinic, including staff, billing, and insurance claims, will remain under the Medicine Bow Health Clinic which is funded and operated under a special health district.