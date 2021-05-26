A guest op-ed published April 8 by Rob Shaul, founder of Mountain Pursuit and operator of the 307hunter.com website, about Wyoming Game and Fish commissioners donating commissioner tags to the Wyoming Outfitters and Guides Association contained an error.
The op-ed said Commissioners Crank, Brokaw and Byrd had donated 2021 tags to the WYOGA. In fact, Commissioners Byrd and Rael made such a donation, but Commissioners Crank and Brokaw did not.
The mistake was due to writer error, and just came to the WTE’s attention this past Monday.
The author and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle apologize for the error.