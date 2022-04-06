Editor’s note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
In a recent letter to the editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, former Councilwoman Annette Williams, in a reference to council members Bryan Cook and Dr. Mark Rinne, stated: “Their behavior was truly unprofessional, disrespectful, rude, bullying and harassing.” At the March 28 City Council meeting, Mrs. Williams said that she had been maliciously harassed by both council members.
At the March 22 Public Services Committee meeting, once the business of the committee had been concluded, Mr. Cook, as the chairperson, adjourned the meeting. At that point, Mrs. Williams asked Chairman Cook if she could address the committee. Mr. Cook pointed out twice that council committees only discuss those items on the agenda, and that while public comment is welcomed on agenda items, there is no provision for unrelated public comment. However, since Mrs. Williams had gone to the trouble to appear at the meeting in person, he would make an exception to the rules and allow her to speak.
Mrs. Williams spoke for approximately 10 minutes. Her comments were in regard to a recent denial by the mayor to display banners in the city right of way, in relation to a project that she had been working on. During her comments, she asked several questions regarding the mayor’s decision that the committee members had no role in and had only limited knowledge of. Once she had concluded her remarks, Chairman Cook reminded her that allowing the public to speak on topics not on a committee agenda has not been the practice of the council in the past.
Other than Chairman Cook’s comments, none of the committee members addressed her or asked her any questions. Chairman Cook at no point said anything harassing, bullying or rude to Mrs. Williams.
Dr. Rinne’s offense, apparently, was the fact that he had turned his Zoom camera off during her comments. The meeting had run long, and Mrs. Williams had made the meeting run even longer. He was at his clinic, and although he listened to the entirety of her remarks, he did not think it appropriate for the public to see into his treatment room.
The meeting was held publicly; there were several witnesses as to what transpired. Since committees are only a recommending body, the meetings are not archived on the city’s web page. However, the public will be provided a link to the video upon request, if they wish to watch the meeting.
Mrs. Williams has demanded a public apology from the two council members. She will not receive one. In fact, Chairman Cook and Dr. Rinne believe that she should be the one to apologize for her inaccurate description and misrepresentation of what occurred.