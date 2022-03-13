CHEYENNE, WY – For 57 years, the Wyoming Council for Women (WCW) has been working to improve the quality and equality of life for Wyoming women.
WCW is a 14-member council with representation from each of the nine judicial districts, four at large members and the chief executive officers of the Wyoming Business Council. The governor appoints council members through the board’s and council’s application process.
The Council receives its funding from the legislature and relies on numerous volunteer hours to carry out its work.
According to the WCW website, Governor Clifford Hansen issued a proclamation creating the Governor's Commission on the State of Women in 1965. Wyoming became the 45th state to have such a commission.
In 1966, a study was conducted and presented to the governor. The report "Wyoming Women" recommended that the commission be a permanent and continuing entity and that appropriations be requested from the state.
By 1969, the Legislature passed a bill creating the Wyoming Commission for the Status of Women that would consist of women appointed by the governor, one from each judicial district and four members at large.
Eventually, in 1973, the Legislature granted a general fund appropriation for the commission.
The Legislature changed the name to the Wyoming Commission for Women in 1977.
The commission became a part of the Department of Employment by 1989. The title of the commission was again changed and became the Wyoming Council for Women's Issues (WCWI).
Finally, in 2000, Governor Geringer moved the WCWI to the Wyoming Business Council.
Currently, the organization is known as Wyoming Council for Women.
Many boards and commissions need people who are willing to volunteer their time to improve the state of Wyoming. Please consider applying for one of these positions. Those who are interested in participating on a local level may contact their city or county government for more information. Those who are interested in serving in a statewide capacity, click on the link below to learn more and complete an application.
Woman-Owned Businesses
Many resources exist to help women start and grow their businesses. Contact the Wyoming Women's Business Center, the Wyoming Business Council, and the Small Business Administration.
A handbook for women, which contains information about legal topics relevant to women, children and families in Wyoming is available.
Topics include Wills, Adoption, Education, Consumer Protection and Fair Credit, Domestic Relations, Government Benefits, Housing and Property Rights, Insurance, Name Changes, Public Accommodations, Reproductive Rights, and Violence Against Women and Children.
Handbook materials and updates are completed by Dona Playton, lecturer for the University of Wyoming College of Law, director for the Domestic Violence Legal Assistance Program, and supervising attorney for the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, in association with the Coalition.
To view the handbook online, go to wyomingcouncilforwomen.org. Go to Areas of Focus then to Legal Issues.
Wyoming continues to celebrate Women’s History Month.
Jennifer Wilmetti, chair for WCW is a government and psychology teacher at Rock Springs High School. She has served in various leadership positions for Sweetwater County School District Number One, including social studies department chair.
“It's important to commemorate National Women's History Month every year to remind ourselves about the accomplishments of and challenges faced by women throughout our history,” said Wilmetti. “It's easy to forget that a woman's inherent right to vote was not acknowledged across the country as early as it was in Wyoming.”
She added, “Likewise, it is easy to forget that women didn't have the right to have credit without her husband's signature in many places until the 1970s. By marking Women's History during this time, it gives us the reminder to look back at these and other events as well as to look to the future and what it can be.”