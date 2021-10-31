...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation with locally heavy bands of snow
possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with locally
higher amounts expected. A light glaze of ice likely.
* WHERE...Extreme southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska
panhandle. This includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff,
Sidney and Wheatland.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally heavy banded snow possible late
this afternoon through tonight. Residents and travelers should
be prepared for sudden drops in visibilities down to one quarter
mile and slick snow-covered roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow or freezing
drizzle will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery
roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving.
&&
Although you’ve likely been enjoying his storytelling ability for a few weeks now, we’re pleased to formally introduce our newest addition to the WTE newsroom team, Will Carpenter.
Carpenter joined the staff in mid-September as the new Arts & Entertainment/Features Reporter. He arrived in Cheyenne by way of San Diego, Mississippi and Maryland, eager to breathe fresh air beneath a grand blue sky, surround himself with flowing golden plains, and have the opportunity to get to know the locals of Laramie County and capture the personality of his unique new area with his writing.
After spending a good deal of time in the thick Southern humidity, the impending winter season is sure to be a wakeup call.
A recent graduate of the School of Journalism at The University of Mississippi, Will spent his college years as a student journalist covering Oxford, Mississippi’s local culture, highlighting local musicians, artists, restaurants and bars. He also covered the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as Mississippi state issues like voting rights and a new state flag.
While he’s proud to be a government watchdog, what actually attracted him to the journalism field, besides a deep passion for writing, was a love of telling people’s stories for others to experience. This is exactly what he plans to do in Cheyenne, because for Will, nothing is more important in this life than a community’s culture and the people that create it.
As for interests, he has an alarming enthusiasm for music, literature, comedy, film and food. To pass the time, he might be out on a hike, but is more likely people watching, enjoying the eccentric moments of the everyday.
He is always looking for new local stories, people to meet and things to do, so if there’s anything you’d like to send his way, he can be reached at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3125. He is also on Twitter at @will_carp_.