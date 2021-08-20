Adams Publishing Group has announced the hire of the new general sales manager Lloyd White and managing editor Tyler Johnson to the Rocket Miner Newspaper in Sweetwater County.
“These are two key positions and getting them filled with the right people has been a priority. Tyler will lead our content and Lloyd will lead our business to business marketing service operation. Both will be engaged and active in the community. This is a rare moment in business when two important leadership positions are filled at the same time,” said Bill Albrecht, regional president.
“I am very happy with Lloyd and Tyler's appointments and can not wait to see how they positively impact Sweetwater County. It is a new era and the Rocket Miner, rocketminer.com will have a new energy and commitment moving forward.”
White has been in Rock Springs for about five months, working as a multimedia account executive and was previously working at Rocket Miner’s sister newspaper the Laramie Boomerang. He has been able to forge relationships with members of the Sweetwater County community.
In the past, White has experience as a middle school teacher and coach, counselor and hospice chaplain. In sales, he has worked in the auto and construction industries, as well as multimedia sales. He received his undergraduate degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, and his graduate degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina.
“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Sweetwater County community and the Rocket Miner. After being here for the last five months as a sales representative, I have come to appreciate and value the hard-working citizens of Sweetwater County,” White said.
“I look forward to serving you as we continue to make this an even better place to live and work.”
Johnson is replacing Caleb Michael Smith, who has been the managing editor of the Rocket Miner for the last two years and is resigning from the position on Friday, Aug. 27. Smith has been a part of the newsroom since early 2006.
He has been a proud resident of Rock Springs for the better part of two years. He worked as the sports writer for the Rocket Miner before spending the last year at a nearby digital media outlet. As a reporter in Sweetwater County, Johnson has covered everything from local government, traffic and weather to local sports.
Before moving to Wyoming, Johnson spent several years as a reporter in his home state of Texas. He has spent time as a community reporter, sports reporter, local government reporter and education reporter. He graduated with a journalism degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas.
“Sweetwater County has been my home for the last two years and I’ve built relationships that will last a lifetime. This community and its citizens have welcomed me with open arms. I’m excited about the opportunity to be the editor of the Rocket Miner and continuing to serve the community that has treated me so well,” Johnson said.
“As editor, my promise is that we strive to cover everything with fairness, accuracy and honesty in a timely fashion as we begin this new era at the Rocket Miner.”