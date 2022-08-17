Sweetwater Downs kicks off 2022 horse racing season
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — The 2022 horse racing season will get underway at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Saturday, Aug, 20.
Hosted by Wyoming Horse Racing, the races are in their 12th year, and will bring horses and jockeys from all over the western United States.
The 2022 16-day season will see the highest daily purse payments for horsemen, totaling over $1 million dollars for the meet. Sweetwater Downs will also feature special events daily for kids and fun for families.
“We are looking forward to offering a variety of memorable events for racegoers — from serious racing fans to those seeking family-friendly activities,” said Sweetwater Downs General Manager Eugene Joyce. “And we are especially proud that this year our partners have committed to a $1 million investment to improve the facilities at Sweetwater for all to enjoy.
Now, a day at the races truly means excitement and entertainment for everyone,” Joyce continued. “There is nothing more thrilling than seeing the horses and jockeys up close and cheering them on to the finish line.”
Fans will be able to wager on up to 9 races daily, including the $10,000 Horse Palace Stakes and enter the Derby Hat Festival.
Daily pony stick races will be held for kids, and the traditional season highlights will include the Governor’s Handicap and the John Schiffer Memorial Race.
The 12th season of live horse racing begins Saturday, Aug. 20, and extends through Sunday October 2.
Race fans unable to attend live racing in person can place bets at any Horse Palace location and enjoy the latest game additions where a nearly $800,000 jackpot was recently won.
The nine locations include two in Casper, two in Cheyenne and one in Evanston, Gillette, Green River, Rock Springs and Sheridan.
For more information on live racing at Sweetwater Downs, visit: wyominghorseracingdata. com.
Two men die in crash south of Wright
GILLETTE (WNE) — Two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash southwest of Wright late Saturday night.
At 11:55 p.m., a 36-year-old man from Oklahoma was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 south on Highway 387 near Clarkelen Road when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Toyota Camry driven by a 62-year-old man from Utah, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Jeremy Beck.
The Toyota came to an uncontrolled rest on the northbound roadway and shoulder. The F-150 traveled off the road, crossed a driveway and came to a stop on its roof.
The truck’s driver, Michael Brasch, was fully ejected and died from the injuries he sustained in the crash. The driver of the Camry, Christopher Czech, also died from injuries he received during the crash.
Czech was wearing a seatbelt, while Brasch was not, Beck said.
A red Nissan Rogue, which was traveling behind the Camry, was hit by debris from the collision and came to a stop on the northbound shoulder of Highway 387. No one in the Nissan was hurt, Beck said.
Monday morning, Beck said Highway Patrol was still investigating to determine a contributing factor. At the time of the crash, the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear.
So far this year, there have been 70 deaths on Wyoming’s highways, which is right in line with the last two years. In 2021, there were 71 fatalities through mid-August, while 2020 had 75.
Council mulls limit for dogs per household
GREYBULL (WNE) — Hoping to close a loophole in town statutes, the Greybull Town Council is considering limiting the number of dogs or cats that can be owned by a person living within town limits.
Council members are just in the discussion phase, with a first reading of new ordinance language tentatively planned for the August meeting.
Police Chief Bill Brenner said the issue surfaced after a resident asked the town’s animal control officer how many dogs a person could legally have at one time.
The ACO couldn’t provide an answer because current town ordinances say nothing about limits on the number of dogs or cats — just that anyone owning four or more species of any kind must purchase a kennel license from the town.
Administrator/Finance Director Carrie Hunt said she reached out to several municipalities in Wyoming to see what their ordinances say. Only Gillette limits the number of dogs a person can own; the other two, Hudson and Rolling Hills, do not.
After some discussion about using six as the maximum number, council members talked the figure down to four while emphasizing that it wouldn’t apply to breeders — at least until their pups are weaned or reach a certain age.
Even if the council sets a limit, anyone who currently has four or more pets would be grandfathered in, said Kent Richins, the town attorney. After those animals die, the owners would need to keep their number of dogs under four.
Races will be judged by Ninja Nation staff and scores are made up of completion times and number of falls.
Ninja Nation specializes in mobile ninja competitions and will fill the gap left in this year’s schedule by the cancellation of the highly popular annual pig wrestling competition, due to a shortage of pigs.
“We were crushed when pig wrestling had to be cancelled this year,” said Fair Board Chairman Trena Bauder in a press release. “Ninja Nation will be something new for our community and still provide the excitement and humor our pig wrestling participants have always enjoyed – both as competitors and spectators.”
Those interested in forming a team for the Ninja Nation competition should visit the fair’s website at campbellcountywy.gov/fair.
Cheyenne attorney and former AG publicly censured
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The Wyoming Supreme Court has recently issued an order of public censure of Cheyenne attorney Gay Vanderpoel Woodhouse, a news release from the Wyoming State Bar said.
The order came after an attorney disciplinary panel determined Woodhouse violated rules prohibiting conflicts of interest and brought forward claims that lacked a factual or legal basis.
The court ordered that Woodhouse be publicly censured and pay an administrative fee of $750, as well as $50 to the State Bar.
Public censure, a public statement of disapproval, does not limit an attorney’s “right to practice law,” according to the Wyoming Rules of Disciplinary Procedure for attorneys.
Woodhouse was Wyoming’s first female attorney general, serving from 1998 to 2001. She has been licensed to practice law in the state since 1978. She currently works for local law firm Woodhouse Roden Ames & Brennan, LLC, but at the time of the incidents worked for Woodhouse Roden Nethercott, LLC.
“The order stemmed from a disciplinary complaint against Woodhouse that was submitted to the Office of Bar Counsel by a Cheyenne couple whose LLC was sued by Woodhouse in 2020,” the news release explained. “The lawsuit related to a startup business that operated a workout facility. Two LLCs partnered to operate the gym via a third LLC, in which the two member LLCs owned equal shares. Woodhouse sued on behalf of one of the member LLCs seeking various relief against the other member LLC and the LLC that operated the gym.”
The panel recommendation explained Woodhouse had a conflict of interest because she was “in effect representing and suing her clients,” as the defendant in the lawsuit she brought owned 50% of one of the LLCs she was representing.
“I have a couple of rules in life, and one is to always make amends when I do make an error, which I’ve done, and also to be sure that I learn from my mistakes,” Woodhouse told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
Solvay buys out longtime partner
GREEN RIVER (WNE) – Solvay is now the sole owner of the soda ash operation bearing the company’s name west of Green River.
The company issued a press release announcing it had purchased the 20% minority stake in the operation owned by AGC for $120 million.
Solvay and AGC formed the Solvay Soda Ash Joint Venture in 1992, buying the operation that was owned by Tennaco Inc.
The facility is one of two plants operated by Solvay in the United States. The company operates six other soda ash facilities in Europe and one in Asia.
Solvay carved out its soda ash and derivatives business last year, creating a separate legal entity for the department.
“The acquisition of AGC’s stake in the JV simplifies our portfolio and is an attractive opportunity to enhance and further reinforce our business and a future independent EssentialCo,” Philippe Kehren, President of Solvay’s Soda Ash and Derivatives business, said in the press release. “Increasing our supply of trona-based soda ash is directly aligned with our sustainability ambitions to bring lower carbon-intensive soda ash to the market.”
Kehren said expanding the US-based trona capacities will support Solvay’s ability to meet growing demands throughout the Americas and Asia in a cost-effective manner. He notes the demand is driven by trends in electrification, which uses soda ash in the production of batteries for electric vehicles and the flat glass used in solar panels.
Teton County tops nation for COVID vaccinations
JACKSON (WNE) — As with face masks and other pandemic precautions, not everyone was a fan of the COVID-19 vaccine.
But in Teton County, 93% of residents are fully vaccinated, making it one of the top 10 most vaccinated counties in the country, according to a U.S. News report.
Public health officials are celebrating the statistic, even as they continue to give out shots. Jodie Pond, public health director for the Teton County Health Department, said her staff administered over 200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine just last week, including some first doses.
The department is also expecting results from its application for a National Association of Counties Achievement Award in the coming weeks. In that application, staff highlighted the extensive work of volunteers who helped Teton County achieve such a staggering vaccination rate.
For example, 133 volunteers worked a total of 2,064 hours in the call center alone, answering all manner of pandemic questions from community members trying to understand a rapidly evolving situation to keep their families safe and informed.
On the vaccine front, large-scale vaccination events at the Target building and the Presbyterian Church of Jackson Hole would not have been possible without an army of volunteers.
With coordination assistance from Team Rubicon, 57 administrative volunteers covered 387 shifts, working a total of 1,548 hours. Volunteer vaccinators numbered 365, serving a collective 7,918 hours.
Those efforts meant people who wanted a shot could typically get one as soon as they were eligible.
Teton County led the nation in per-capita COVID cases during the January omicron surge, but St. John’s Health wasn’t overrun with patients, and only two reported deaths were linked to the virus at the time.