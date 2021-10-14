Sorry, an error occurred.
BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Oct. 15
A1
Tease 1: WILD SPIRIT PREVAILS ‘Defiant Five’ win temporary freedom in horse roundup, Page A5
Tease 2:, Page B1
MAIN ART: Winter is coming standalone, Submitted
Top story: School board extends mask mandate 4 more weeks, Eve
Legislators prepare bills fighting vaccine mandate, WNE
COVID ‘situation’ cancels RHS homecoming (photo)
Index
A2
Today/tomorrow
What’s happening?
Weather
Covid update
Correction policy
A3
Today’s pick: Lucy in the sky: Spacecraft will visit record 8 asteroids (AP-US-SCI-Asteroid-Frenzy)
Jumps from A1
Region briefs
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Goodman, Moynihan column (Syndicated column)
Simpson column (Wyoming column)
Fill with contact
A5 REGION
Obits (if any)
‘Defiant Five’ win temporary freedom in horse roundup, WNE (photo)
Health officials encourage flu vaccination, WNE
Lawsuit alleges abuse of grade school student on bus, WNE
Fill with region briefs
Vol. 141 No. 204
A6 WIRE
An AP page, your choice
B1-B3 SPORTS
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES
B6 CLASSIFIEDS
