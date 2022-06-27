GREEN RIVER – As a candidate for Wyoming House District 60, Green River resident Jennifer James believes she, as well as other women, can bring much to Wyoming politics.
James quoted a policy brief from the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Equality State Policy Center, saying that women are ‘elected more often in multi-member districts than in single-member districts. Multi-member districts are simply electoral districts that send more than one representative to office.’
“I think this is the main reason for Wyoming’s low female participation,” said James. “I have been in the policy and regulatory realm since 1998 when I worked diligently for a large corporation attempting to comply with the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. This was a large undertaking but it exposed me to the complicated and impactful world of policies and statutes.
“I became enthralled with the processes and pursued law school to further my education and understanding,” she expressed. “I currently attend Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, completing a post-mast certificate in policy, design, and innovation.”
“There is much I, as other women, can bring to Wyoming politics. The first is a gender team balance among decision-makers, more representative of Wyoming’s current demographics.”
According to James, Wyoming is one of the most veteran-friendly states as evidenced by public social support and obvious reverence for the veterans.
Wyoming ranked in the top five for all three main categories in a survey conducted by The Atlantic. The categories were economic environment, quality of life and health care.
“We have two outstanding VA medical facilities of which I hear few complaints from my constituents,” she said. “We also have the tri-county VA healthcare support in place locally.
“Like all decisions to relocate, healthcare access and services are high on the list.”
James noted that the “decision to choose to relocate to Wyoming is multi-faceted.”
“Years ago, I tried to encourage my father to relocate to our Pioneer home in Buffalo but he felt the move was too cumbersome to accomplish in his elder years.”
She added, “Wyoming is not the choice for everyone and usually, the weather is a barrier for many. I think I would have to educate myself by reaching out to disabled and retired veterans to determine their needs.”
James pointed out that massive staffing shortages in nursing homes are problematic.
“Skilled nursing home operations could benefit from quality improvement support from the Department of Health Licensing and Survey Division,” she said. “At present, the Labor-Health Committee is considering my proposed interim topic, “changing the survey process into an educational process.”
James said that this will “support our very overworked and underpaid long-term care facility directors in better utilization, higher-quality management strategies, understanding of required outcomes and better accounting utilization practices instead of the current punitive measures of a poor survey.”
She revealed that major fines are attached to poor surveys.
“This further demeans the good work long-term care employees are trying to perform!” she shared. “I will be testifying on this topic in October. This change in policy is not costive and has the potential to positively affect our skilled nursing system on a grand scale. CMS will be requiring staff ratios starting in the fall and I have already approached some key legislators with my ideas regarding this upcoming rule.
James doesn’t believe the government should be involved in personal medical decisions. Article 1, Section 38, Point A, in the Wyoming Constitution states that competent adults shall have the right to make their own health care decisions.
In Point C of Article 1, Section 38, the legislature may determine reasonable and necessary restrictions on the rights granted under this section to protect the health and general welfare of the people or to accomplish the other purposes outlined in the Wyoming Constitution.
While James stands by the Wyoming Constitution, she doesn’t feel the legislature should have determined restrictions on those rights during the pandemic. She believes scientific evidence on people spreading a contagious disease should have been presented first.
“This is generally accepted practice in the public health arena if a person is diagnosed with a contagious disease and has been scientifically proven to quell spreading,” she explained. “I am a supporter of sound scientific evidence-based practices and interventions but do not want the government imposing restrictions that interfere with our right to make our own healthcare decisions, such as forcing vaccines and or connecting them to services.”
According to previous studies, Wyoming could make $30 million a year in tax revenue from legal marijuana sales.
The marijuana legalization bill was proposed by state Rep. Mark Baker – R, Rock Springs. It was sponsored by 11 other lawmakers.
According to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Baker said it didn’t come up for a vote during February’s legislature session because “there simply isn’t time to take up the bill in a shortened session devoted to the budget.”
“I support medical marijuana access in Wyoming as I believe, most of my Green River constituents do as well,” James said. “The bills keep failing because each year they are brought in triplicate; medical marijuana access, decriminalization, and recreational use.”
James said that she would like to encourage the Legislative body to focus only on medical use during the next session.
“I think if the seated Legislators reached out to discuss this with their constituents, they will be surprised at the support. I have investigated the statutes in Utah and Colorado and discovered sound safe processes we can model.”
She noted that the American Associations of Nurses and Nurse Practitioners have supported medical use and have policy statements regarding it for about one decade.
“We have used the pharmacological equivalent in hospice care for many years.”
James believes that U.S. Supreme Court decisions should continue protecting citizens from being discriminated against.
“In 2020, the United States Supreme Court decided “Bostock versus Clayton County” in favor that persons who are transgender are protected under the Civil Rights Act and therefore a protected class under ‘sex’,” she explained. “The Education systems must have policies regarding non-discrimination as they receive Title funding. A privately-owned business, which does not receive federal funds, has some leeway, as decided by the US Supreme Court case in 2018, Masterpiece Cakeshop Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission case.
Masterpiece Cakeshop Ltd was the bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple in July 2012.
“The Court found the Commission had expressed impermissible hostility to religion and thus violated the free exercise clause of the First Amendment,” James said. “The State of Wyoming cannot bring a bill to supersede or against U.S. Supreme Court decisions and current federal laws regarding anti-discrimination practices. These policies are best left up to local control at the school District levels so federal funding is not inadvertently impacted.”
James recently participated in Sweetwater County School District No. 2 meetings in regards to their safety policies.
“I was thoroughly impressed with the plan currently in place,” she said. “I plan to continue working with the leadership to support the possibility of any bill drafts for the upcoming session.”
“At present, the evidence-based data presented by the federal government does not support gun reform as having any impact on school safety where active assailants are concerned,” James said. “The team in Sweetwater has clearly shown collaboration with sheriff officials, health professionals, and professional consultants and is placing the review of their current policies as a priority.
“I am grateful to be welcomed into their discussions and plans as I stand by for any legislative needs or bill drafts that are further identified.”
Secretary of State Ed Buchanan visited Rock Springs in early June to hold a public meeting regarding election integrity and security.
“I did not attend the presentation,” James said. “I am not aware of any evidence showing election security or integrity was compromised in Sweetwater County. However, in Laramie County, I felt the Clerk was incompetent when certifying ballots incorrectly so I filed a criminal complaint with the Department of Criminal Investigations because this is a crime against Wyoming and defined in the statute.”
She added, “This case is still under investigation and the Clerk of Laramie has not been prosecuted yet. If there is evidence of such violations in Sweetwater, I will gladly file a formal complaint through our legal process to protect our process and the American right to a free and fair election.”
James said that she plans to review the voting machines before the elections.
“I encourage public members to do so; this is your right. The Clerk of Sweetwater County will provide the date when this can occur — sometime in late July,” she revealed. “My overall thought is I am generally confident no security breaches occurred in Sweetwater and I support voter identification requirements and other measures that may be needed.
Recently, Kemmerer and Rawlins cut out obstetric services for women resulting in 7 out of 27 communities without labor and delivery services.
“I hope the leadership teams of those hospitals were very diligent in making their decisions as this limits our access to healthcare and imposes great risk on our birthing mothers and newborns,” James pointed out. “Although nurses and doctors are educated in all areas of healthcare, obstetrics is a definite specialty. My understanding is that the lack of specialty staff has caused these closure decisions.”
According to James, Wyoming has lost a very high percentage of registered nursing staff during the pandemic and has always been short on obstetric physicians and APRN midwives.
“The only solution I can offer is to make certain the ambulance and EMS service workers have training in an emergency delivery and perhaps family and spouse of pregnant women. I encourage the acute care facilities to continue to look for solutions toward reopening those units.”
James has created a Facebook page and group for political discussions and areas of concern for House District 60 Green River and has had several discussions already.
“Once elected, I plan to host weekly live discussions on up-and-coming issues of importance to my decisions in the Legislature. This will allow me to reach out directly to my constituents, connect with their ideas and allow them to direct my voting and prepare for the session. Our Declaration of Independence demands the consent of the governed…and with modern technology, we can do this.”
Editor’s Note: The publication of this article is not an endorsement of the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Email tjohnson@rocketminer.com for any comments, questions or concerns.