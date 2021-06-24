Mississippi State fans react as Notre Dame infielder Spencer Myers catches a fly ball in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game on June 13, in Starkville, Mississippi. In Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas, laws go into effect July 1 that make it impermissible for the NCAA and members schools to prevent athletes from being paid by third parties for things like sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances.