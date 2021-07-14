ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Police Department is seeking information regarding Kieran LeClair, 18. LeClair was last seen in the early morning hours of July 14 in the vicinity of the Cody Motel on 75 Center St.
Kieran stands 6 feet, 2 inches, weighs 170 pounds and has brown shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. At this time it is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.
Those with information should contact the Rock Springs Police Department Detective’s Division at 307-352-1575 and reference case R21-14805 or send a message to https://www.facebook.com/RockSpringsPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.