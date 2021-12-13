...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, East Platte County, Goshen County, Central
Laramie County and East Laramie County including the cities of
Cheyenne, Torrington, and Wheatland. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff
County, Banner County, Morrill County, Kimball County and
Cheyenne County.
* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
The delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has been making headlines as it has quickly become the most prevalent strain in America. (File photo/TNS)
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 259 over the weekend.
Wyoming Department of Health figures showed the department received reports of 161 new laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases between Friday and Monday and 54 new probable cases.
At the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 474, leaving the state with 1,022 active cases.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 249; Natrona County had 122; Uinta County had 119; Campbell had 82; Carbon had 68; Fremont had 63; Sweetwater had 55; Park had 53; Teton had 31; Weston had 24; Albany had 23; Sheridan had 22; Goshen had 20; Sublette had 17; Lincoln had 15; Platte had 14; Converse and Johnson had nine; Big Horn and Washakie had seven; Crook and Hot Springs had five, and Niobrara had three.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 113,077 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 110,538 have recovered.