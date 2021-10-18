CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 407 over the weekend, the Wyoming Department of Health said Monday.
The department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 826 new laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 new probable cases between Friday and Monday.
During the same period, the number of reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,435, leaving the state with 3,125 active cases on Monday, a decline of 407 from Friday.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 558; Fremont County had 309; Laramie County had 293; Campbell County had 246; Sheridan had 236; Goshen had 195; Park had 161; Albany had 144; Sweetwater and Uinta had 133; Washakie had 107; Carbon had 101; Lincoln had 86; teton had 73; Converse had 69; Platte had 68; Weston had 47; Sublette had 39; Big Horn had 32; Crook and Johnson had 26; Niobrara had 25, and Hot Springs had 18.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 98,165 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 93,960 have recovered.
The number of people being treated for coronavirus in Wyoming hospitals increased by nine over the weekend to total 219 on Monday. The highest number of patients, 58, was being treated at Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 31 COVID patients.