CHEYENNE -- The number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the coronavirus increased to 776 on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health announced 10 more fatalities.
The department said officials have determined that coronavirus was involved in the deaths of eight individuals who died in July and two who died in June.
The victims included two older Campbell County men who died in July after being hospitalized for treatment of the illness and an older Converse County woman who was also hospitalized.
A Johnson County woman died in July, as did an older Laramie County woman who was hospitalized for treatment.
An older Natrona County man and an older Park County woman both died in June after being hospitalized for treatment.
The other victims included an older Sublette County man, an older Sweetwater County man and an older Uinta County man who all died in July.
The announcement came as state figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 65 from Monday to total 781.
