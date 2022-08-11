...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Goshen,
northwestern Laramie and southern Platte Counties through 800 PM
MDT...
At 724 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 10 miles north of Westview Circle to 6 miles
northwest of Chugwater to 6 miles northwest of Whitaker. Movement was
east at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Wheatland, Guernsey, Chugwater, Chugcreek, Lakeview North, Bordeaux,
Westview Circle, Y-O Ranch, Whitaker, Slater, Grayrocks Reservoir,
Guernsey Campground and Hartville.
This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 26 and
98.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)
This image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory that was captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md. The World Health Organization recently declared the expanding monkeypox outbreak a global emergency. It is WHO’s highest level of alert, but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal. (NIAID via AP)
CHEYENNE – Vaccines meant to help prevent monkeypox are now available on a limited, targeted basis across the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Public health experts are tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report the disease, including the U.S., according to recent reporting by health authorities as well as this newspaper. No cases related to this outbreak have yet been identified among Wyoming residents, the WDOH's release said earlier this week. As of Thursday, according to the agency's website, that still was the case.
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with this agency, said monkeypox is a rare disease caused by infection with the monkeypox virus.
“This disease is usually characterized by a rash and can also involve other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness,” she said in the written statement.
Harrist noted monkeypox is rarely fatal but can be unpleasant and painful and can cause serious illness in some people.
“Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal contact,” she said. “Fortunately, it does not spread nearly as easily as do familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”
“We’re recommending vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and also for people who may be more likely to get monkeypox based on the current outbreak and how it has been spreading,” Harrist said. “While anyone can get monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is limited at this point to those people who are at highest risk due to limited supplies.”
The following adults are eligible for pre-exposure vaccination if they live or work in Wyoming:
· Men who have sex with men and who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
· Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual partners in the last year.
· Transgender and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with multiple or anonymous sexual partners who are male or male assigned at birth within the past year.
· Sex workers (of any gender).
Vaccinations will begin this coming week. Eligible adults interested in vaccination appointments should contact the public health office in their area. A listing of public health offices by county can be found at health.wyo.gov/publichealth/nursing/phn-co-offices. People may also call WDOH at 307-777-6004 for help finding the closest local public health office.
While available monkeypox vaccine doses are being provided by the federal government through the state at no charge, a small administrative fee may be charged.
Monkeypox is related to smallpox with similar but milder symptoms. Monkeypox is not related to chickenpox.