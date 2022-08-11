CHEYENNE – Vaccines meant to help prevent monkeypox are now available on a limited, targeted basis across the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Public health experts are tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don’t normally report the disease, including the U.S., according to recent reporting by health authorities as well as this newspaper. No cases related to this outbreak have yet been identified among Wyoming residents, the WDOH's release said earlier this week. As of Thursday, according to the agency's website, that still was the case.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus