Excitement fills the air out at Frontier Park. Our clear blue skies and sunny days provide an optimistic look as we prepare for the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days. Ticket sales for both rodeo and night shows are as strong as they have ever been. Having spent over a year in various forms of quarantine, we are ready to roll.
Important protocols are in place for our volunteers, contractors and guests to protect their health and safety. It is critically important for everyone associated with Cheyenne Frontier Days, and for all of you in the community, to understand what these steps are and know they will be vigorously enforced.
Some policies have been implemented to minimize the transfer of any illness. These include:
Limiting cash transactions. We have seen increased use of credit and debit cards for commercial transactions. We want everyone to enjoy the goods and services available on the park grounds. Please use your cards.
Using digital tickets. This is a practice that had been growing even prior to COVID, but now is used in nearly all large-scale entertainment and sporting events. Download those tickets BEFORE you get to Frontier Park, and talk to our staff about how you can keep your tickets on cellphones.
Increased sanitation inside the park. Cleaning crews will be working around the clock in all our facilities.
Clear bag policy. Security needs require us to inspect bags upon park entry. This has been the case for many years. To minimize those extra touches, all bags should be made of clear and transparent material.
We want everyone involved in our show to be vigilant. Recent statistics on COVID and vaccination status in Wyoming and Laramie County underscore some risks. Case counts in Laramie continue to increase. Wyoming now stands among the top nine states for COVID case counts. Our vaccination rates are among the very lowest in the country – the bottom three states overall. We are currently identified as a “hot spot” for the Delta variant of the disease, considered to be more contagious than other strains.
Putting on our celebration and hosting hundreds of thousands of visitors takes more than our nearly 3,000 volunteers – it takes this entire community welcoming our visitors and offering them the services they need. We can’t afford to have businesses short-staffed or services on the park shut down because of positive COVID tests and quarantines.
The solution is the COVID vaccine. Fully vaccinated people who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine. Bear in mind that children under the age of 12 may not be vaccinated. We want families to come to CFD in large numbers. Adult vaccinations are important to the safety of young visitors.
Volunteers in leadership positions with each CFD committee have been asked to create emergency plans for their teams. If a volunteer becomes ill and needs to isolate, those who have been around them and are not vaccinated will not be able to continue their work. Each team will have backup plans in place.
There is still time to get your vaccination. All are effective within two weeks of the last injection. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots and are 94-95% effective. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires a single shot and is 75% effective. All the vaccines will keep volunteers and community members “in the game” in the event of an exposure.
It is an honor and a privilege to host Cheyenne Frontier Days. We present the 2021 show having made a solemn commitment to the governor and the people of Wyoming that we would respect the ongoing threat to public health and safety. We will follow the advice and recommendations of individuals who share our commitment to a safe 125th.
As general chairman and CEO, we are mindful of the role we play as caretakers of Cheyenne Frontier Days. We are all doing our best to take care of this treasure that means so much to Cheyenne, to Laramie County and the state of Wyoming. We will continue to collaborate with the University of Nebraska Global Center for Health Security and state and local health officials before, during and after the event this year.
Our success as an event is important to the greater world of rodeo and country and western entertainment. This is our chance to be sure that we deliver CFD better, stronger and healthier to volunteers 100 years from now. We are confident that will be the result of our efforts.
The show must go on.