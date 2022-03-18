BOOMERANG page plan for SATURDAY, March 19
A1
Tease 1: DON’T EXPECT MUCH Forecasters look back a year removed from historic snowfall, Page A3
Tease 2: , Page B1
A2
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Covid update
Weather
Corrections policy
A3 – MOVE ADS FROM A6 HERE
Today’s pick: Snowstorm or bust: Forecast draws comparisons to historic storm, WTE (photo)
Flavor Fest promises a delicious mix of cultures, Abby (logo)
Jumps from A1
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman/Moynihan column (Other voices)
A5
Obits (if there are any)
On the record
Barrasso, Lummis seek ban on Russian uranium, WNE (mugs)
New law targets literacy in Wyoming, WNE
Around Wyoming briefs
Vol. 142 No. 56
A6-A7 OUTDOORS – MOVE ADS TO A3, PLS
Yellowstone at 150 — Wyoming’s jewel,Amber (photos)
Group works to get those with disabilities into the mountains, WNE (photo)
Out and about briefs
A8 UKRAINE
War, war, war
B1-B4 SPORTS
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS
