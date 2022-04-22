...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts of
40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Defeat makes Russia dangerous, but world must maintain support for Ukraine
If a shrewd Kremlin military analyst had drawn up a list of objectives for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the reality of this horrific misadventure is more or less the photo negative of that. Rather than a quick and decisive march to Kyiv, the Russian military has alternately been bogged down and repelled, received nothing but anger and derision from the locals, sustained heavy losses and lost a crop of high-ranking officers. Meantime, the West’s tightening vise around the Russian economy has made things increasingly hard on Vladimir Putin’s regime domestically.
In the latest incredible turn of events, last week the Russian flagship Moskva was sunk by Ukrainian missiles. The ship was not only a warship but a symbol of its naval strength, featuring prominently in 2014’s annexation of Crimea. It won’t be participating in any more unprovoked invasions from the bottom of the Black Sea.
Unfortunately, rather than taking their massive setbacks and casualties as a sign that his campaign is doomed to fail, Putin’s forces responded with heavy-handed retaliation. Evidence of war crimes continues to mount as international investigators find proof of abductions, rapes, strikes on civilian infrastructure and the use of banned munitions. Following Russia’s withdrawal from the area around Kyiv, more than 900 civilians have been found dead.
At this pivotal juncture, the international community must continue supporting the Ukrainian defense, including with robust weapons and supply shipments. Russia’s dark and indistinct warnings about the consequences – the CIA director, while cautioning that he’s seen no “practical evidence” suggesting such an attack is imminent, says America can’t take lightly the possibility of Putin using “tactical” or “low-yield” nuclear weapons in Ukraine – should only stiffen our spines.
Putin’s attack had the base objective of weakening NATO. On that front, like all others, he has failed miserably, as Sweden and Finland are moving to join the defense pact. The despot can make all the noise he wants about his nuclear weapons arsenal. The rest of the world sees that he must be contained.