Suzy Ishkontana, 7, is kissed by her father Riad Ishkontana, 42, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Suzy and her father Riad were the only survivors of their family after an Israeli airstrike destroyed one of the buildings they lived in in Gaza City early Sunday, killing her mother and four siblings. The man and his daughter were pulled alive from under the rubble after several hours.