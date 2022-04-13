Today in Wyoming history: In 1892, the 6th Cavalry arrived from Ft. McKinney to intervene in the Johnson County War, which saw large cattle interests "invade" Natrona and Johnson counties.

Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1902, J. C. Penny and his partners opened his first store in Kemmerer.

(Thanks to the Wyoming State Historical Society)

