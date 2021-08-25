GREEN RIVER – Thanks to the State Farm Foundation who provided a grant of $5000 and the Green River Fire Department Social Fund who donated $600, with the remaining $65 coming out of our regular budget, the Green River Police Department was able to purchase a driving simulator to educate our community on the dangers of distracted driving and driving while under the influence.
The police department plans to work closely with the schools to teach our youth about the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence. The GRPD SRO’s (School Resource Officers) conduct drug and alcohol presentations with the entire 10th grade health class twice a year, the simulator will be a great addition to the presentation.
“I believe the driving simulator is a great tool,” SRO Kent Hemphill
They also teach the entire student body on winter driving conditions around October and November, and plan do a whole educational presentation with the driving simulator.
GRPD also plans to use the simulator as part of its Citizen Academy program and at other events to educate the community on the dangers of distracted driving and driving under the influence.
Each day in the United States, approximately 9 people are killed and more than 1,000 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.
Distracted Driving: Distracted driving is driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving. Distracted driving can increase the chance of a motor vehicle crash.
Distracted driving is the number one cause of fatalities in ages 16 to 29.
The National Safety Council has reported that cell phone use while driving leads to a staggering 1.6 million vehicle crashes each year.
At 55 mph, sending or reading a text takes your eyes off the road for about 5-seconds, long enough to cover a football field.
Passengers: In a study analyzed by NHTSA, teen drivers were two-and-a-half times more likely to engage in one or more potentially risky behaviors when driving with one teenage peer, compared to when driving alone. According to the same study analyzed by NHTSA, the likelihood of teen drivers engaging in one or more risky behaviors when traveling with multiple passengers increased to three times compared to when driving alone. In fact, research shows that the risk of a fatal crash goes up in direct relation to the number of teenagers in the car.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, teens are more likely than anyone else to be killed in an alcohol-related crash. In 2016, almost one out of five teen drivers involved in fatal crashes had been drinking. Even though the minimum legal drinking age in every State is 21, data shows 16 percent of 15- to 18-year-old drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2016 had been drinking.
Preventative Measures: This is why the GRPD is taking proactive preventative measures and implement a program to teach drivers about distracted driving and driving under the influence. In 2019 alone, there were 14,882 crashes in Wyoming, 120 of those were fatal crashes. 263 crashes here in Green River with one fatal crash that had two fatalities.