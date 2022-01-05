Health insurance deadline is Jan. 15More than 33,000 people in Wyoming have completed the work to sign up for new health insurance plans or renew policies before the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends Jan. 15, and help is available for those who similarly seek coverage.
As a grant-funded nonprofit, Enroll Wyoming has guided many people through the free process to identify needs and provide precise information so people and families can find health insurance plans that match their needs. People can get help guiding them through the marketplace or explore on their own at healthcare.gov.
Enroll Wyoming encourages people to investigate because they may qualify for lower premiums and deductibles.
In Albany, Platte, Goshen and Laramie counties, people can contact Dasa Robertson at dasa.robertson@crmcwy.org or 307-214-0786.
In Carbon, Sweetwater, Uinta, Lincoln, Sublette and Teton counties, people can contact Angela Thatcher at angela@enrollwyo.org or 307-352-9109.
Winter logging reroutes snowmobile trails in Snowy RangeWinter logging activity near Ryan Park on the west side of the Snowy Range has temporarily closed two National Forest System roads and rerouted parts of three snowmobile trails.
The impacted routes are near state Highway 130 in the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Forest Roads 225 and 231 are being used as haul routes and have been temporarily closed until April 1 or operations cease. Forest Road 225 also is the Q groomed snowmobile trail during the winter, and Forest Road 231 is the E snowmobile trail.
Portions of snowmobile trails E, Q, and U also have been impacted by hauling and have been rerouted in cooperation with Wyoming State Trails. The Q and U trails have full reroutes. Logging operations along the 231 Road and E trail should be completed by mid-January and the E trail will reopen for use. The connector between Q and E is open and the E trail around to the west is open into Ryan Park.
Although not yet impacted, it is anticipated that the cross-country ski trails at Brush Creek, managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, will be affected sometime in early 2022.
Maps and information about closures and alternate routes will be posted at trailheads, as well as at appropriate road/trail intersections and sign boards. To learn more about the complete network of snowmobile trails on the Medicine Bow National Forest, snowmobile trail are available online.
For more information about winter recreation opportunities, call the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District office at 307-326-5258. More information may be found on the NFS website or Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Winter recreationists reminded to watch where they parkAs snowpack in the Snowy Range builds, so does winter recreation usage, particularly along the Wyoming Highway 130 corridor through the Medicine Bow National Forest.
Parking for winter recreation users has historically been insufficient for the high level of use at some access points and recreation sites managed by the Laramie Ranger District along the highway and within the Wyoming Department of Transportation right of way.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USFS) is involved in discussions with partners for short- and long-term solutions to parking and access issues along Highway 130.
For more information about winter recreation opportunities, call the Laramie Ranger District office at 307-745-2300.
Following is general information for access and recreation sites along Highway 130 during the winter:
n Parking in a designated fee area parking lot is different than parking alongside a state highway.
n Developed recreation site facilities/services (such as at Green Rock) require payment of a day-use fee or display of an annual day-use pass.
n Snowmobile trail maps produced by Wyoming State Trails provide broad information, including designated parking areas, and are available online.
n Real-time conditions and parking availability can be viewed via a WYDOT web camera near the gate closure on the highway.
n All over-snow vehicles will display a current resident or non-resident Wyoming state snowmobile registration, including any OSV off-loaded in a Forest Service designated recreation site.
n Snowmobile parking only in designated areas alongside Highway 130.
n Do not park on the open roadway or in the turnaround.
n Users should note WYDOT and Scenic Byway signage along the highway.
n No trailers in the Green Rock parking lot.
n Alternate access locations with parking lots include the Albany Trailhead on Highway 11 or Tic’s Trailhead on Highway 230.
n Day use sites are designated for occupancy between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Camping in day use areas is prohibited.
n Annual day use passes may be purchased in advance at Recreation.gov or at USDA Forest Service District offices during normal business hours. Valid interagency or senior passes may also be used at day use sites.
n Overnight parking is discouraged, as vehicles left overnight prevent plowing and decrease the availability of parking for other forest users.
New Year marks beginning for new lodging taxWyoming State Parks is now collecting sales and lodging taxes on overnight use in state parks.
Beginning Jan. 1, Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is collecting sales and lodging taxes to comply with new Wyoming state laws.
Tax rates vary by county and will be collected on fees for overnight camping, annual camping permits, reservations and overnight rental facilities such as cabins, lodges, yurts and treehouses.
Sales and lodging taxes help fund state and county government operating budgets as well as tourism initiatives. Past projects that have been supported have included aquifer protection, road maintenance, county library expansions and support of local government.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks at 307-777-6323 or state.parks.parks@wyo.gov, or visit https://wyoparks.wyo.gov/.