Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Animal Collective has always been more of an idea than they are a band.
Founding member David Portner, who assumes the alias “Avey Tere” when performing, spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone on Thursday about Animal Collective’s new album, “Time Skiff,” the state of the band’s creative process and their ability to alter their sound while remaining influential – and offbeat – throughout their 20-year career.
The Baltimore-based band will perform at The Lincoln Theatre on Monday. It will be their first time ever performing in Cheyenne.
Over time, their style has changed subtly from record to record without losing the common thread that’s run through 12 album releases. No matter the instrumentation or which members of the band are collaborating on the project, the final product is unabashedly representative of an Animal Collective record.
Their debut album, “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished” (2000), was created by Portner and Noah Lennox (Panda Bear) prior to the arrival of other long-time members Brian Weitz (Geologist) and Josh Dibb (Deakin). The debut project is ethereal, nearly avant-garde, and its contents didn’t make it easy to gain traction as a group fighting for recognition in New York City.
Question: You were talking about trying to break into the scene and touring. “Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished” and your most popular album, “Merriweather Post Pavilion” (2009), are very different. I’m trying to picture people’s reactions to hearing the spacier stuff you were doing in the beginning.
Portner: “I feel like we were kind of always thrown for a loop, and, conversely, throwing people for a loop, because we were always wanting to just keep switching it up. We felt like as we changed as people, it was always important to have the music change and reflect what we were thinking, what we were doing at the time.
“I found that if we’re very confident and putting all of ourselves into the tunes, it usually reaches people. I feel like it usually crosses over and the energy is understood. We know we’re doing stuff that’s a little bit more difficult. It’s understandable to us why a lot of people didn’t fully ‘get’ ‘Painting With’ (2016) or maybe ‘Centipede Hz’ (2012) as much as they ‘got’ ‘Merriweather Post Pavilion’ or this new one.”
Q: When you go into an album, like you said with “Sung Tongs” (2004), do you go in a different direction because you wanted to do something different, or do you start working on it, then realize it’s something different?
A: “We go in saying it’s gonna be different. It’s mostly because, for a greater part of our career, we’ve often gone on tour with new music before we’ve recorded it. We decide what instruments we’re gonna play, and that’s usually how we did it as far back as I can remember, to like ‘Sung Tongs’ or ‘Here Comes the Indian’ (2003).
“It’s almost like starting a new band. Every time we play (a) record, it’s like, ‘This is the new band we’re going to start. This is what we’re going to play.’
“Say for something like ‘Sung Tongs’ – we were just sort of like, ‘Well, it’s been really frustrating touring around the U.S. with all this gear and all these amps that break all the time while not having the money to repair them. What if we just toured around with acoustic guitars?’”
Q: It’s interesting changing style enough to where it’s still under Animal Collective, but “Strawberry Jam” (2007) and “Sung Tongs” are pretty different sonically.
A: “After ‘Sung Tongs,’ we did ‘Feels’ (2005), and that was us like, ‘Let’s go electric again.’ Even people at Fat Cat Records were a little like, ‘Oh, but this isn’t like ‘Sung Tongs’ and ‘Sung Tongs’ did so well.’ We were just kind of like, ‘Well, don’t worry about it.’”
Q: In terms of the new album, “Time Skiffs,” what was it like getting that together?
A: “Since ‘Merriweather,’ our process has been making demos. That was in 2018 that we started (making ‘Time Skiffs’). Noah wrote maybe 26 songs and sent those. I collected all the demos I had, which was about 20 or something like that. Josh had a few, a couple of that he had from the Music Box show in New Orleans.
“We just kind of started going through all those demos individually and sort of picking out the tunes that we all liked, and then we decided to get together in Tennessee.
“Unfortunately, that’s when COVID-19 happened, so we couldn’t get together in a room anymore. With some of those songs, we didn’t want to just sit around and not do anything. We still wanted to record something, so we decided that recording from our home bases was the best thing to do.”
Q: How much do you think that impacted how the album turned out? Just the atmosphere of it?
A: “The process was tough for me, personally. I think it was different for all of us. We all had very different experiences during quarantine because some of us have families. I live with my girlfriend, and it was definitely, as most people know, a very isolating period, and it was tough making a record that way.
“The slowness of it, and everybody being in there while still having their own responsibilities was different than any other record that we’ve done. The process, for me, it was a little bit more, you know, frustrating and just a little darker.
“That said, I think the time and the space really allowed us to hone in on the sound of everything. We don’t usually give ourselves time to do that when we’re finally in the studio with the tunes.”
Q: When you say it was darker, is it that what was going on at the time surfaced in the writing and instrumentation?
A: “I just think the darkness of the mood, just being alone in my studio without the other guys around, without somebody to cheer you up immediately or get you through a vocal part. We’re used to always being there for each other. We’re in the studio with each other. We check out everybody’s part. We’re listening when we all do our vocal parts, and that kind of thing.
“There’s a little bit more sadness involved in doing it on your own and not having anybody around to react with or anything.”
Q: How is everything going between members of the band? You guys have managed to actually stay together. That’s not always the attitude with groups that have been around for a while.
A: “We still really enjoy making music together. We’re like brothers; we really know each other better than anybody else knows us. In certain ways, we spend more time around each other than anyone else. We’ve just gotten good at knowing when to give each other some space. But I think it’s also the way we’ve set up the band.
“We’re more of a collective of musicians. I always think of great jazz musicians playing together. You know what I mean? I’m not comparing ourselves musically to any of those people, but just in terms of the ethics and not feeling like it ever really was a band that needed to stay together.
“We’ve done a record with two of us, and we’ve done a record with four of us. We’re just still so invested in this thing ‘Animal Collective’ that we wanted to keep going. There were times when I just had to tell myself, ‘We’ll get through this. We’ve gotten through other situations, and this, too, shall pass. We’ll come out to a brighter day, and then it’ll be different.’
“Next year, we’re going to be doing something completely different. Who knows what that might be at this time.”
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.