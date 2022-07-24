Dave Moody

Dave Moody, one of the lead vocalists for Hairball, a musical touring act, dresses like AC/DC front man Brian Johnson and performs a medley of hits from the band such as “Thunderstuck” and “You Shook Me All Night Long.”

 Photo Courtesy of Eric Sherman/Hairball

ROCK SPRINGS — Hairball rocks Sweetwater Events Complex on Friday, August 5, 8:30 p.m. during Wyoming’s Big Show.

One of the three lead singers, Dave Moody, spoke with Rocket Miner about their upcoming performance.

