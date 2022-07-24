ROCK SPRINGS — Hairball rocks Sweetwater Events Complex on Friday, August 5, 8:30 p.m. during Wyoming’s Big Show.
One of the three lead singers, Dave Moody, spoke with Rocket Miner about their upcoming performance.
Moody has been touring with Hairball for a year. He was formerly in the AC/DC cover band, Thunderstruck.
In Hairball, he’ll sing hit songs by Twisted Sister, AC/DC, Cinderella, Quiet Riot, KISS and more.
According to Moody, the band is going to bring “the biggest, best, bombastic rock show that you can imagine.”
“Our intention is to preach the gospel of rock and roll and have the congregation to sing along with us,” said Moody.
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan has been inspired by the “hair bands” he grew up with in the 1980s.
“All the bands you can think of from that time, we do them. Wearing make-up and performing as superheroes for the crowd is the best feeling.”
“I was dressing up as a woman before it was cool!” he laughed.
He added, “It never gets old. I’ve been very fortunate to preach the gospel of Rock and Roll and have a good time!”
“This music reflects back to simpler times and an escape from daily life. Who doesn’t want that? Especially in the times we’re living in now.
“It’s the best and it can’t be disputed.”
He describes seeing grandparents with grandchildren enjoying Hairball’s live performances at other venues.
“It’s generational,” he said. “Everyone’s passing it down to kids. They’re holding their drinks and they’re singing along to the chorus – it’s a wonderful thing.”
Before the Louisville, Kentucky native joined the band in Minneapolis, he was a bass player for Billy Ray Cyrus.
“It was the best experience playing at the Grand Ole Opry and at sold-out stadiums,” he expressed. “He was a great boss and a better friend.”
Moody hinted that the band will thrill the audience at this year’s county fair with an arena-sized light show, smoke and fire.
“Expect more pyro than a ‘70s concert! We’re going to blow your ears out, bleed your eyes out and leave you confused.
“It’s a happiness overload!”
