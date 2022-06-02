ROCK SPRINGS– Save the date and get ready to cool down with a stout or lager while appreciating friendships, live entertainment and fresh air at the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews on June 18th, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park.
Preparations are underway to make this year’s festival, the sixteenth annual, the best one yet. Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price - $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50, which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited-edition pint glass.
· 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Johnny & The Mongrels (headliner)
Johnny & The Mongrels is a Colorado/Louisiana-based group that draws upon a variety of musical influences whose sound has been described as “swamp funk and bayou soul." The band has received many accolades including five independent blues awards nominations in 2021. They were nominated in six categories and accepted by the recording academy’s first voting ballot for consideration for the 63rd Grammy Awards and 2019’s Mile High Blues Society's International Blues Challenge Champion.
“Mongrels music” is highly influenced by the grooves and feel of New Orleans, but the songs tell stories as well, as they are sung and played from the heart, giving them a depth and authenticity all their own.
All Blues n’ Brews proceeds will go to the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by First Western Trust with support from The Community Fine Arts Center and Simplot. Additional sponsors include Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, All West Communications, Brokerage Southwest, Genesis Alkali, Pickin’ Palace, Red Desert Ice, Sisecam, Sweetwater Events Complex and Western Wyoming Beverages.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.