Garth Brooks performs at CFD 2021

Country musician Garth Brooks performs during the opening Frontier Nights concert of the 125th anniversary Cheyenne Frontier Days on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Frontier Park. It was Brooks’ fourth time playing at CFD, with his last appearance happening during the event’s 100th anniversary in 1996. The concert also featured special guest Ned LeDoux, son of Hall of Fame rodeo champion and country singer Chris LeDoux. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The intertwined relationship between country music and Cheyenne Frontier Days has been seen in much of the last century. From modern and electrifying performances by Garth Brooks to historic visits from Gene Autry and his wife, attendees could be guaranteed to see a star take the stage.

Mike Kassel, the associate director and curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, said that even before the venue inside Frontier Park Arena was available, music played a significant part in the celebration. After the rodeo, attendees would dance down Capitol Avenue through the night.

