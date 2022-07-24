CHEYENNE – The intertwined relationship between country music and Cheyenne Frontier Days has been seen in much of the last century. From modern and electrifying performances by Garth Brooks to historic visits from Gene Autry and his wife, attendees could be guaranteed to see a star take the stage.
Mike Kassel, the associate director and curator of the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum, said that even before the venue inside Frontier Park Arena was available, music played a significant part in the celebration. After the rodeo, attendees would dance down Capitol Avenue through the night.
A canvas was put down on the road, bleachers were put up, and masquerade balls were held. The planners would always bring in the latest music, which was often ragtime or jazz bands in the early 20th century. Things would evolve with the times.
“We had big talent from New York, Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis and other places coming,” Kassel said. “And then people, in 1929, began to complain that the music was too loud, and nobody was getting any sleep. So, they needed to move back up to Frontier Park, and the party continued out here in the wilderness, a mile north of town.”
It wasn’t until the 1960s that country-western music became the focus, and the trend continued. Big names such as Roy Clark, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Chris Ledoux, George Strait and even Taylor Swift continued to make it out to Cheyenne to put on the night shows.
Country music found a permanent home in the lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days decades ago. The tale of its formation is much older.
Last month, the centennial of what is widely considered the first commercial recordings of country music was celebrated.
Country Music Hall of Fame Museum Historian and Editor Patrick Huber said the record was cut by Eck Robertson of Texas and his companion from Oklahoma, Henry Gilliland. They traveled to New York City in 1922 after getting an audition with Victor Talking Machine Co., and ended up earning a 10-side recording.
“When he went to the audition, he was wearing this cowboy stage costume that he had worn back in Texas, when he had played on the small town vaudeville circuit and in theaters,” Huber said in an interview. “He would bill himself as the cowboy fiddler.”
A spark
This was a spark for the industry. It pulled Western influence into the roots of recorded country music.
While Huber said the development of country music goes much deeper than the 1920s, investments in broadcast radio and recordings such as Robertson’s are considered the official start.
Essayist and author Kevin S. Fontenot contributed to the Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture, and wrote about the defining aspects of country music’s origins. He said within a year of the Robertson-Gilliland session, many major labels in the South were searching for similar talent and hoped for success in the rural markets. These performers were mostly 1920s string bands, so the emergence of Jimmie Rodgers allowed for more emphasis on vocals in the music.
“Rodgers, often called the ‘Father of Country Music,’ also helped define the image of the country singer,” Fontenot wrote for the Oklahoma Historical Society. “Deeply attracted to the romanticism of the cowboy lifestyle, he dressed in cowboy garb. He was not the first to don Western outfits and perform on stage.”
Otto Gray and his Oklahoma Cowboys are accredited with this portrayal, which was a Vaudeville group that the author said introduced Western ballads, rope tricks and horse riding. It enhanced the popularity of the “singing cowboys,” leading to a heavy influence throughout the next decade. Even musicians who didn’t hail from the West wanted some part in the cowboy appearance.
Autry and successors
Although Huber said the Southeast dominated in the 1920s, there was a shift in the 1930s. He said there was the rise of individuals such as Autry from Oklahoma, who had the breakthrough hit “That Silver-Haired Daddy of Mine” in 1931.
With the help of record producers and others, Autry recreated himself as a singing cowboy. He would go on to earn great acclaim starring in Hollywood Westerns, alongside stars such as Tex Ritter and Roy Rodgers.
Singing cowgirls were not absent either, and Huber recognized Patsy Montana as one of the greats. She was described by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as popular for her cowgirl image and material, and “her exuberant yodeling and sunny singing were backed by sizzling instrumental.”
One of the final influences on the genre in its origin story was the introduction of Western swing, primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. It took to the industry as the “Big Band era” moved through the nation in the 1930s and 1940s, before a large shift in sound after the end of World War II.
“In many ways, Western swing music is a manifestation of the cultural forces that came together where the geographical isolation and harsh living conditions of the frontier met the electronic age,” according to an excerpt from the Encyclopedia of the Great Plains. “People still living in dugouts and sod houses on the Southern High Plains became a part of popular culture through the radio and the jukebox, mingling their musical talents and tastes with new sounds introduced to them through the accessibility of phonographs and the airwaves.”
Huber said artists connected to Western swing had such a hold over the industry, their songs were even performed by singers such as Bing Crosby.
The genre would continue to evolve throughout the decades, along with American politics and culture. the first three decades following the first recording set the stage for country music’s identity.
And it eventually led to this year’s lineup for Frontier Nights.