ROCK SPRINGS -- Two sisters from Rock Springs Hannah and Allison Murray arrived early on Saturday to start painting the new mural in Downtown Rock Springs.

The community mural painting event took place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 423 5th Street in Downtown Rock Springs, across from the putt around. Over 50 people showed up to the event.

Arizona native Kayla Newnam is an artist specializing in large-scale outdoor murals, as well as team-building mural painting events. She guided and painted with the participants throughout the day. 

For the next three years, Newnam will be creating a mural in each state with her art trailer. She chose Rock Springs for Wyoming. 

Since the mural was set up for different skill levels, the participants were able to leave their mark on the town.

