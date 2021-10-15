Sorry, an error occurred.
CHEYENNE – Gov. Mark Gordon, in accordance with a presidential proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flag be flown at half-staff statewide starting through Saturday.
The order is in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service being held in Washington, D.C., and to pay respect to law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty and their families.
