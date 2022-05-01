Description: Idaho Senate members serve a two-year term and are responsible for translating the public will into public policy for the state, levying taxes, appropriating public funds, and overseeing the administration of state agencies. These responsibilities are carried out through the legislative process — laws passed by elected representatives of the people, legislators.
Steve Allmer
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 13663 Santa Rita Dr., Nampa ID, 83686
Campaign Phone: 208-813-0184
Website: AllmerforIdaho.com
Facebook page: AllmerforIdaho
Facebook: Steve Allmer
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: I would strengthen election integrity. Affirm voter registration to allow only US and Idaho citizens the right to cast their vote, by prohibiting contributions in excess $5,000 by individuals, corporations, federal and foreign interference, by restricting mail-in ballots to only approved absentee ballot recipients, by prohibiting ballot harvesting, by having poll watchers, by updating voter rolls, by illegal or tampering elections. 2) Return control to the Parents, vouchers follow the child (2022 a bill lost by ONE Senate vote), remove Section 18-1517 from Idaho Code and protect women’s athletics. 3) Prohibit any overreach on ‘my body, my choice.’ Lawmakers recuse themselves if they are voting on law that help or hinder their major donors.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: My experience as a member of a church Board of Directors for over twenty years, served as the Financial Elder and as an Ordained Pastor since 1999 provides experience in listening. In dealing with over a thousand individuals is fulfilling and challenging. When a person does not have a vision, they cast off restraint, like what is happening in Idaho. Idahoans forced to leave due to either being non-essential or their rights infringed upon. Listening and timing are important to hear the people of Idaho. My business experience provides the ability to work with different agencies, agendas, and diverse cultures. Building multimillion-dollar water, wastewater treatment plants involve municipalities, city, state, and federal agencies is an asset.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: Our budget needs reduced. We need to address the congested traffic, address a reprieve in the gas tax while Idahoans face run-away inflation, witnessing an inflation that is the highest in 40 years and our Legislators could not provide relief prior to ending the 2022 session. Protect our water and property rights, take back the management of state and federal lands, work with law enforcement on curtailing drugs and stop human trafficking. Make Idaho great again and stop taking federal monies with strings attached. Transparency is key to Idahoans like exposing the due diligence or lack thereof on providing big corporations coming into Idaho without public notice and placing a major burden on existing businesses and our precious water!
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: I witnessed firsthand the 2021 legislative session and the lame 3-day special session. The timing was late and hope deferred makes Idahoans heart sick. This was horrendous to witness when churches closed in Idaho! When someone felt another was non-essential and no backbone to stop the EUA (Emergency Use Act). The Idaho Constitution does allow an EUA mandate for 30-days. Then, another 30-days. Not TWO years! Many Idahoans lost hope and loved ones! We were known as the most conservation state yet not any longer. There is a time to scatter stones and a time to gather the stones. Now is the time to gather and unite to let our light shine once again. A vote for me is a vote for common sense and for the people of Idaho. Thank you for your time.
Martha Drake
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 756, Kuna ID, 83605
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-
Todd Lakey
Party: Republican
Mailing Address: 12905 Venezia Ct, Nampa ID, 83651
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: As a state Senator I strive to create an environment where individuals and business can thrive. That means reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary government regulations, investing in education and infrastructure and protecting individual rights. I also typically work on legislation strengthening our second amendment rights, supporting and funding law enforcement and protecting the right to life.
Q: What experience has prepared you for this office?
A: I have been a leader and volunteer in our community for almost 30 years. I am in my fifth term as a State Senator and am Chairman of the Judiciary and Rules Committee. I have served as Republican Majority Caucus Chairman and on the Commerce, Local Government and Tax and Health and Welfare committees. From 1999-2004 I served as a Canyon County Commissioner. I have been elected to County Republican leadership. I am a retired U.S. Army Reserves officer. I own a small business. I have been married to my wife Jan for 36 years. We have five children and five grandchildren most of whom live in Idaho.
Q: What do you see as the most significant challenges Idaho faces that you might be able to address in this position?
A: We need to continue to provide tax relief and strengthen the foundations of our economy. Personal property taxes must be rebalanced and reduced. With all the growth we need to continue to fund the repair, maintenance, and new construction of transportation infrastructure. Increasing investment in Education with accountability. Expansion of broadband is key to the success of all our communities. Keeping our communities safe and fully funding and supporting law enforcement is a high priority.
Q: Is there anything else you wish to tell the voters?
A: Serving your community is how we express gratitude for what our community has given us. I want to protect and maintain the values and lifestyle that we have built over the last 30 years and that have made Idaho a great place to live, raise our families and earn a living. Serving as a State Senator is a privilege given to me by the people of my District and I have worked to be an effective leader in the Senate as I represent those that have given me this opportunity to serve.
Mik Lose
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 1577 N. Linder Rd. MB# 170, Kuna ID, 83634
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: — no response -
Shawn L ODell
Party: Democrat
Mailing Address: 1553 Southside Blvd. S., Melba ID, 83641
Q: What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
A: -no response-