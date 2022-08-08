ROCK SPRINGS – Chad Banks, House Representative for District 17, wants to keep serving his home state because he believes “there is more that needs to be done” in Wyoming.
Banks said being on the legislature is a “big commitment.”
“There’s a lot of time away from home but I’ve had a lot of support,” said Banks.
He hopes that voters and lawmakers can work together in solving issues.
“There is so much polarization nationally and in the state of Wyoming,” he said. “I think having more moderate voices is important.
“People need to listen to both sides of the story, see the grey areas and learn about the issues before making sound judgment.”
Banks would like to introduce laws that invite more people to move to Wyoming.
“We shouldn’t pass laws that tell outsiders ‘We don’t want you here’ – that's the first step in driving our economy,” he pointed out. “We talk about diversifying our economy but then we do the opposite in our actions.
“Most people have that internal attitude of ‘don’t come here.’”
Recently, Banks attended the Pride Month reception in Washington D.C. He met many representatives from the LGBTQ communities around the nation including Judy and Dennis Shephard, the parents of Matthew Shephard.
Shephard was a gay University of Wyoming student who was beaten, tortured and left to die near Laramie on the evening of October 6, 1998.
Banks also had the opportunity to meet Jack Petocz.
Petocz is a student activist who led his peers on a school walkout in March. The protest was in regards to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which was passed by the Florida legislature.
“It was enlightening and inspiring to be with other LGBTQ leaders from around the nation and to see how much progress has been made.” Banks expressed.
According to Banks, there are three individuals from the LGBTQ community in the Wyoming legislature, one in the Utah legislature and one in Indiana.
“Representation matters,” he said. “The lawmakers need to know trans-folks, their parents and what impacts the laws could have on them.”
He added, “There are some businesses who won’t come to Wyoming until a hate crime law is brought forward.”
Banks said that in order to keep young people in Wyoming, the state needs to be more inclusive.
He noted that Wyoming ranks high in mental health issues and suicide.
“There are smaller communities that don’t have any mental health resources so they have to travel,” he said. “We need to make sure we reach out to those individuals and not stigmatize mental health issues.”
He said that more communities, especially in very rural areas, need resources and experts to help Wyomingites with those issues.
Banks would like to continue working on ways to diversify Wyoming’s economy while supporting existing businesses in Wyoming.
He said, “The vast majority of jobs come from existing businesses, not a new plant that employs 300 new people. A question I ask is ‘If we can encourage those businesses to add one more job, what would that growth look like?’”
“The problem with attracting these big companies is there will always be someone else with better incentives. It’s a constant battle.”
Banks was recognized by the Wyoming Business Alliance for his work advocating for small businesses and he plans to continue advocating for those businesses.
He also wants to continue working on tourism topics such as a film incentive.
“We were close to introduction last year, but failed,” he said. “My committee is looking at it now so I'm hoping it'll come forward as a committee bill in 2023.”
Additionally, he would like to work on a grant program to help local tourism boards fund tourism infrastructure projects.
“Right now, with small exceptions, all tourism money has to be used for promotions - no development or ‘bricks and mortar,’” he explained. “That needs to change. We need to develop the things to bring tourists here. It could be bike trails, ATV trails, event facilities and anything else that will attract them.”
“Money from the tourism tax exists and should be used for more than promotion; we can only promote so much.”
The Wyoming Democrat also sits on the select water committee.
“Water issues are becoming a bigger and bigger issue. We need to protect our water and conserve it for Wyoming.”
Banks pointed out that it’s only a glimpse of the goals he would like to accomplish in Wyoming. He would like to advocate for those who are underrepresented in Wyoming, Medicaid Access, education efforts and more.
“Wyoming is home,” he expressed. “It’s my everything. It’s where I grew up and where I raise my children. It’s where my family put their roots.”
“Obviously, there’s a sense of pride in Wyoming but in Rock Springs, it’s more so.”