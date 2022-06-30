GREEN RIVER -- Gambling, drug-dealing and violence plagued Sweetwater County during the boom in the 1970s.
Green River resident Mark Peterson was a volunteer police officer for five years during those challenging times.
“The police department was short-staffed and it was getting out-of-hand so I stepped forward to help,” said Peterson.
Soon, it became a peaceful community.
Peterson is running for mayor in the 2022 election.
Before joining the law enforcement team, he focused on art as a college student. He lived in Rock Springs for eight years as a local artist. He has created several sculptures in both towns.
Peterson has been an active volunteer in Green River. He is one of the nine members that started the pond club.
“A lot of people enjoy the Pond and Garden Tours every summer,” he said.
He spent 14 years with the Green River Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency organization, two of those years as president.
He served four years on the Green River City Council.
“One of the main objectives I had when I was on council is for this town to be business-friendly,” he shared. “We have had several businesses established in Green River.”
He added, “We spent three years to get another grocery store in town but we ran into dead ends all the time.”
He was one of the representatives for the Historic Preservation Trust board for five years as well.
He helped organize many events as a volunteer for the Green River Chamber of Commerce for 21 years.
“I had my hands full with all kinds of committees,” he said. “I’ve been busy dedicating my time in the community since 1978.”
Peterson still helps out with the annual car show with the Green River Chamber of Commerce.
“As mayor, I would like to put a 200 -foot roof top enclosure in front of the pavilion and curtain walls for inclement weather,” he explained. “I will have to go after the state and federal money to do this so it’s not a burden to the city.”
Peterson would also like to see major repairs completed on the road between Rock Springs and Green River.
“I’d like to go after the county to improve it,” he mentioned. “It’s been long overdue. I’ve run into a lot of hiccups before but I believe it can be done.”
“The road between Green River and Little America is paved but they can’t do the same for the 11 miles of road between Green River and Rock Springs?”
He wants to put 800 new homes on Huskey Hill.
“I want to go after federal money to do infrastructure, roads, sewer, water,” he said. “Our infrastructure hasn’t been touched since the 40s or 50s. I’m worried about that.”
According to Peterson, he believes “a lot more needs to be done” and he thinks it’s possible by “working with others.”
“How hard is it to work with people? You have to work with people to accomplish goals and find out what they need. I’ve always wanted to solve problems.
“I want to be a proactive mayor.”
He had run for mayor during the last two elections against current mayor Pete Rust before while he was on council.
“I think we could have done so much more in the last eight years.”
Peterson and Rust have been teasing each other in a friendly manner as they post signs around town.
“We have a mutual understanding of orneriness between us,” Peterson chuckled.
“Green River is ‘home,’” he expressed. “Visitors say Green River is the friendliest town. What better place to raise your family? There is hardly any crime and violence and we’d like to keep it that way.”
Peterson praised Reed Clevenger, city administrator, for the goals he has accomplished.
“He is a blessing,” Peterson said. “I’ve known him since he was eight years old. He’s the friendliest guy I’ve ever known.”
He noted that partnerships with the city of Rock Springs is important too.
Peterson’s mentors include former Wyoming governor Matt Mead and former Green River mayor Hank Castillion.
“I’ve been taught well by Hank and Matt,” he said. “When I was on the council, I got advice from Matt. If I had to leave him a message, he’d always call me back. They’re good people. I’ve known them for years.
“You can’t accomplish anything alone. You need a team and everyone on your side.”
