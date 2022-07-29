Sen. R.J. Kost

Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, listens to colleagues discuss a bill during the first day of the 66th Wyoming Legislature March 1, 2021, inside the state Capitol. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Lovell Chronicle

LOVELL – A political mailer attacking Sen. R.J. Kost, R-Powell, on a vote against legislation in the 2022 budget session that prohibits five drugs commonly used for abortion may be the opening salvo of an increase of national funds coming into play in local elections.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus