BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Aug. 18
A1 (send color)
Tease 1
TODAY’S PICK Cheney’s defeat means the GOP is Trump’s party now, Page A3
Tease 2:
Sports tease from Josh
Tease 3:
GO THE DISTANCE Goals vary at the Med Bow Rail Marathon and Half Marathon, Page A6
A2 (send color)
A3 (send color)
Today’s pick: Cheney’s defeat means it’s Trump’s party now, AP (photos)
Jumps from A1
A4 OPINION (send B&W)
Syndicated cartoon
Letters (3 of them)
New letters policy
Simpson column (Wyoming voices)
A5 (send color)
Obits (if there are any)
Around Wyoming to fill
Vol. 142 No. 167
A6 OUTDOORS (send B&W)
Go the distance: Travsky column, (photos)
Groups sue feds for inaction on wolf protection, WNE (file photo)
Snow King closed zip line for week following accident, WNE (file photos)
A7 (send color)
Jumps from A6
Fishing report – put ad over report
A8 (send color)
LCSD1 official: No plans to arm teachers, WTE
Crime briefs
B1-B3 SPORTS (send B1 color, B2-B3 B&W)
B4-B5 COMICS/PUZZLES (send B&W)
B6-B8 CLASSIFIEDS (send color)
