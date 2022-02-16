BOOMERANG page plan for THURSDAY, Feb. 17
Tease 1: AT THE CAPITOL Lawmakers talk royalty relief, Wyo. Guard complaints, Page A5
Tease 2: , Page B1
Bills would shift CO2 storage liability, force carbon capture, WNE (photos)
Consumers feel pinch of high gas prices WNE
Lowry column (Other voices)
Goodman/Moynihan column (Other voices)
A5 LEGISLATURE – MOVE 2x AD TO A6
MAIN STORY: Royalty relief measure clears first Senate hurdle, WNE (photo)
Housing and health care advocates request ARPA money, WNE
Lawmakers consider bills on Wyo. Guard assault complaints, WNE (photo)
House declines action on residency complaint (mug)
