BOOMERANG page plan for SUNDAY, Nov. 28
A1
Tease 1: HE MADE IT OUT ALIVE Laramie man survived World War II kamikaze attack, Page A10
Tease 2: COWBOYS LEI EGG TO HAWAII Rainbow Warriors bury Cowboys in season finale, Page B1
MAIN PACKAGE: Photo package, No Claus for concern at Santa-tized raft fair, Greg (photos)
Investment of $70M helps close digital divide, WTE (file photo)
Ourdoor rec helped buoy state’s economy, Staff (file photo)
A2
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Unsung heroes (instead of covid update) again
Weather
Corrections policy
A3
Today’s pick: Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush, AP (photo)
Jumps from A1
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Greg’s column (Local voices)
Letters
Hunt column (Wyoming column)
A5 OPINION
Adler column (Guest column)
Lowry column (Syndicated column)
Wald column (Guest column)
Vol. 141 No. 235
A6 REGION
Obits (there are 3 I sent yesterday)
Governor launches Wyoming Innovation Partnership with federal money, Staff
Campbell County Library board rejects more book appeal, WNE (photo)
Students solve crime in the name of science, WNE
Some business owners see record-busy year, WNE (if there’s room)
A7 OUR TOWN
Photo page
A8 COMMUNITY
Eppson Center
Library
Local briefs
A9
Region briefs
A10 HISTORY
Laramie man survived World War II kamikaze attack, (photos)
B1-B4 SPORTS
B5 NATION
B6 WORLD
B7 FULL-PAGE AD
B8-B9 COMICS/PUZZLES
B10 CLASSIFIEDS
