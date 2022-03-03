GREEN RIVER -- “As a lad, my mother told me not to be proud or boastful but after sitting through this meeting tonight, how can we not be proud of our community?” Green River Councilman Jim Zimmerman asked.
During Tuesday’s Green River City Council meeting, Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.
According to the proclamation, approximately 54 million Americans have at least one form of disability in the United States alone.
It also states that people with developmental disabilities are of all racial, ethnic, educational, social and economic backgrounds, all all valued members of society who find fulfillment living everyday lives.
Rust encourages Green River citizens to take great pride in their independence and freedom and join the efforts to make Green River, Wyoming a place where all people can explore and develop their abilities, enjoy productive work, and contribute in their community.
Micheal Boren, assistant director for Life Skills Wyoming thanked the mayor for taking the time to recognize individuals with developmental disabilities.
“This really means so much,” Boren expressed. “All of us have different abilities, different strengths and opportunities to make a meaningful contribution to this community and to this wonderful place we call home.”
He added, “On behalf of individuals with disabilities in Green River and throughout Sweetwater County, this means so much and we appreciate your attention to this.”
The mayor and council recognized Wyoming’s National Distinguished Principal of the Year Anne Marie Covey. Covey is the principal of Washington Elementary. She has been working for Sweetwater County School District No. 2 for over 15 years.
A national recognition will take place in Washington D.C. in October. She will meet other distinguished principals from the United States.
“I’m looking forward to not only representing Washington Elementary and district two but I’m very proud to represent Wyoming also,” said Covey.
A service recognition plaque and shadow box was presented to Cpl.Arner Smart who served 20 years with the Green River Police Department.
“Twenty years goes pretty fast,” noted Tom Jarvie, Green River Chief of Police. “Arner was looking into joining the police force years before he was able to.”
By the time he was 21, according to Jarvie, he applied and joined the force.
“It was something he always wanted to do,” Jarvie pointed out. “He was a good fit for us.”
He moved quickly into the narcotics division by 2003.
Eventually, he worked for the Division of Criminal Investigation.
After leaving DCI, he became a detective at the GRPD for several years.
“He’s done a lot of time in investigations, a lot of time on more serious cases like drug trafficking, felony-level larcenies and assaults against people,” he explained.
“It’s people like Arner who is making a difference in our community.”
Before the meeting was adjourned, Councilwoman Sherry Bushman mentioned that March is also National Women’s History Month. She pointed out three women who made their mark in Wyoming.
“As you know, we have our first woman judge in 1870, Esther Morris from South Pass,” Bushman revealed.
Morris was not only known as Wyoming’s first woman judge but also the nation’s first female judge.
“We were the first state allowing women to vote in 1890 and the first female mayor in Wyoming was Susan Wissler in 1912 from Dayton, Wyoming,” Bushman shared.
She added, “I just want to thank all the women in Sweetwater County and especially in Green River; the veterans, the hard-working moms, the career-driven women who are here – we appreciate all of them for what they do.”