CHEYENNE – Early voting in Wyoming’s Aug. 16 primary election begins today for eligible Laramie County residents.
As required by state statute, Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee provided a public test of county voting equipment to demonstrate its functionality before the voting period opened.
“It’s to ensure that the equipment is functioning properly and that it’s ready for the election,” Lee said Thursday.
Lee said the demo, by law, must provide affirmation of specific equipment requirements. The test shows that voters cannot over-vote by selecting more than one option for each ballot question, that the ballot scanning and tabulation machine correctly counts votes, that the audio ballot function works properly, and that voters can review and change their votes, Lee said.
“We also test our equipment using a pre-audited group of paper ballots, on which are recorded a predetermined number of valid votes for each candidate,” Lee said. “On completion of the test, we clear all the results out of every machine, and we set the machine counters to zero.”
Any test ballots used are removed and sealed before the official voting period begins, and the voting equipment is also locked with multiple security seals and safeguards, Lee said. Upon entering a polling location, registered voters can check in with poll workers to receive their ballot. Voters who are not registered can register on-site before voting, Lee said.
All Wyoming voters are now required to show proof of identification when they vote. Lee said this could be a driver’s license or state-issued ID, a passport or a military ID. Residents can present an ID issued from another state, as well, and there is no requirement to how long someone needs to have lived in the area to be able to vote, Lee said.
Wyoming’s voter ID law went into effect one year ago today. A full list of accepted documents are on the secretary of state’s website.
Voters will receive a long paper ballot that they will take to one of the electronic voting machines Wyoming started using in 2020. The ballot is inserted into the machine like dollar bills into an ATM. The options on the ballot will then display on the screen.
“If you need to adjust the contrast, the font … you can pull it up on the screen,” Lee said. “You see it, you’re able to mark it using this equipment, and then it prints your choices on the ballot card.”
To officially cast their vote, voters must take the printed ballot to the scanning and tabulation machine at the polling location and insert it there. Voters can then watch as it counts their vote and the recorded number displayed on the screen increases by one.
Lee said a poll worker will be present near the scanning machine to ensure it is working properly and people do not forget to actually cast their vote.
“All polling places in Wyoming use this equipment to scan and tabulate their ballots, so this provides uniformity across the state,” Lee said. “Use of this equipment will also streamline our process. It will provide greater assurance that a voter will confirm their selections before casting the paper ballot, and it will make our tabulation process on Election Day much more efficient.”
Offline
No voting equipment is connected to the internet, Lee said. The equipment has locks in place to prevent tampering, including security seals and locks with codes on them so election officials can see if the lock was broken.
The county cannot access any results until Election Day. Early votes cast are collected on the tabulation machine and stored in an encrypted USB stick that is also locked up, Lee said. The equipment also securely stores the ballots in the machine so they can be audited later.
Joan Anderson, the treasurer of the Cheyenne League of Women Voters, was present at the demo because she wanted to observe how the voting process would work, she said. Anderson said she likes the process in Laramie County and especially likes that people have easy access to vote.
“The only thing I feel about early voting is the ability of a group like ours to get all our information out in front of people,” Anderson said. “Will they look at it, or do they already have their mind made up?”
The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has been holding candidate forums for contested primary races that are available to watch on their Facebook page. The Laramie County Republican Party also hosted primary candidate forums in June, some of which were covered by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. Candidate coverage is available at wyomingnews.com/news/elections.
Since this year’s Wyoming primary is Aug. 16, early and absentee voting in Laramie County is open from July 1 through Aug. 15. Early voters can go to the Laramie County Governmental Complex Atrium at 309 W. 20th St. in Cheyenne from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Early voting will not be available on county holidays.
Absentee ballots can be requested from the county clerk by phone, mail, email or in person. Ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
To vote on Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at David R. Romero Park, Kiwanis Community House, Storey Gym, North Christian Church, Event Center at Archer, the Laramie County Community College CCI Building and the Pine Bluffs Community Center.