CHEYENNE – Former Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Ed Wright plans to try again to represent House District 42 in the state Legislature.
He previously challenged incumbent state Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, in the 2020 Republican primary election. Wright lost after getting 46.6% of the vote. Blackburn has not confirmed whether he will run for re-election this year.
“I think I can do an extremely good job of representing the constituents in my district,” Wright told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
He cited his 35 years of military background and his educational experience. Before he moved to Cheyenne to become the commanding general of the Army and Air Guard for Wyoming, he was a teacher, principal and associate superintendent in the Campbell County School District.
Wright said the wide range of responsibilities he has handled have prepared him for the legislative and other processes. This background influenced the priorities he said he would try to address as a member of the 67th Wyoming Legislature.
He would seek to develop a reliable funding structure for state education, which has been a topic of discussion for years between lawmakers. His knowledge lies beyond just kindergarten to 12th-grade education. He said after retirement he taught at Eastern Wyoming Community College, giving him an understanding of the needs and operations of higher education.
“We’ve got to continue providing sustainable and long-term revenue sources for Wyoming students, kindergarten through university,” he said.
Among financial priorities, Wright wants to maintain a balanced state budget. One of the first steps is by spending American Rescue Plan dollars responsibly. While legislators divided a portion of the funds during the 2022 budget session, there are still discussions to be had on future projects and proposals.
“That’s an awful lot of money, and it only comes around once in a lifetime,” the candidate said. “We have to be very conscientious about how we use those funds.”
Wright said he was pleased to see the Legislature approve raises for state employees during the last session.
Lawmakers should continue to see how they can support the workforce, he said. Wright said this will also help recruit and retain employees, which is critical to being able to provide essential services to citizens.
In reflecting on the work done by lawmakers this spring, he said they made a valiant effort to address as many issues across the state as possible. He considers it a thankless job, and knows there aren’t many who will step up to receive criticism and handle the responsibilities.
He said he has the required determination.
“I have an awful lot to offer,” he said. “And I have the time to devote to read the research and review the issues.”