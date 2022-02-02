...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, Light to moderate snow.
Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of
25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to 35 below
zero possible.
* WHERE...Cheyenne, Vedauwoo, Horse Creek and Buford
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 9 PM MST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening
to 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Lummis, Kelly introduce bipartisan commercial driver’s license reforms
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have introduced a bill designed to help address supply chain shortages and increase the number of truck drivers transporting goods in the U.S.
Their bill, the Licensing Individual Commercial Exam-takers Now Safely and Efficiently (LICENSE) Act, would streamline burdensome licensing regulations by making permanent several waivers that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last November.
The bill would allow state and third-party examiners previously authorized to administer the commercial driver’s license skills test to also administer the CDL knowledge test without having to complete the training course. This will help get additional drivers on the road faster without compromising safety, according to a release from Lummis's office.
It would also allow licensed drivers who are accompanying commercial learner’s permit holders to move from the front seat of a truck cab to its sleeper berth. In many cases, CLP holders have already passed their road tests and are simply waiting to receive the physical copy of their commercial driver’s license, and this change would recognize that.
Finally, the bill would allow states to administer driving skills tests to applicants from other states. This will streamline the credentialing process and allow future truckers to get tested where they live, rather than only where they received their training.
“One of the first steps toward fixing our current supply chain crises is to increase the number of truck drivers delivering goods to stores around the country,” Senator Lummis said. “As a rural state, Wyoming is particularly reliant on trucking, but streamlining commercial driver’s licensing and getting rid of overly burdensome regulations will benefit everyone, whether you live in Manhattan or Cheyenne.”
The bill is sponsored by Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; Troy Balderson, R-Ohio; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; and Josh Harder, D-Calif., in the U.S. House of Representatives.