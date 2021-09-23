Sorry, an error occurred.
RAWLINS page plan for SATURDAY, Sept. 25
A1
Tease 1: VACCINE MANDATE UW to comply with Biden administration order, Page A3
{div}Tease 2: UW FOOTBALL: Cowboys aim to keep forcing turnovers at high rate, Page B1
Tease 3: FRUSTRATED BY FEDS Groups reach end of their ropes over horse management, Page A6{/div}
City attorney fired, Greg (strip across top)
MAIN ART: standalone sunset photo, 6 columns
National Guard and covid help, Staff, (photo)
Index
A2
Birth announcement
Jumps from A1
A3
UW to comply with Biden vaccine mandate, WNE (photo)
Protesters urge noncompliance with covid mandates, (photo)
A4 OPINION
Stroot cartoon
Greg Johnson column, (Local voices)
Dave Simpson column, (Wyoming column)
Bill Sniffin column, (Wyoming column)
A5 REGION
Obits (if there are any)
Governor suspends Crook County treasurer, WNE
Rammell, Ag face off again in brand inspection case, WNE (mug)
A6
Groups frustrated with BLM management of horses, WNE (photo)
B1-B2 Sports
