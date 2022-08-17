Today in Wyoming history: In 1996, an Air Force cargo plane carrying equipment for President Bill Clinton crashed in the state, killing eight crewmembers and a Secret Service employee.
Tomorrow in Wyoming history: In 1959, a magnitude 7.7 earthquake shook things up about 78 miles from Cody and Jackson.
(Thanks Wyoming State Historical Society and On This Day)
