BOOMERANG page plan for FRIDAY, Dec. 24
A1
Tease 1: DEAR SANTA … Local children share their letters to St. Nicholas, B Section
Tease 2: , Page B1
A2
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Jumps from A1
Publication notice
covid update (if there's room; if not, OK to leave out)
Weather
Corrections policy
A3 REGION
Today’s pick: ‘Pony Express’ rides continue 20-year Christmas tradition, WNE (photo)
Uranium company purchase could boost production, WNE
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (Boomerang editorial) – Run at top of left side of page
Hunt column (Wyoming voices) – under Yes, Virginia
Cherry pie and a loaf of bread (Wyoming voices)
A5 REGION
Obits (none)
Organ donation is ‘ultimate gift’ for Wyo. woman, WNE (photo)
Region briefs to fill
Vol. 141 No. 253
A6-A7 SPORTS
A8 CLASSIFIEDS
B1-B6 LETTERS TO SANTA
B7-B8 COMICS/PUZZLES
