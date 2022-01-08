Sorry, an error occurred.
BOOMERANG page plan for SUNDAY, Jan. 9
A1
Tease 1: TENETS FOR TENANTS While not perfect, new regulations needed for Laramie renters, Page A4
Tease 2: , Page B1
A2
Today/tomorrow from AP
What’s happening?
Jumps for A1
Weather
Corrections policy
A3
Jumps from A1
Region briefs to fill, if needed
A4 OPINION
Stroot cartoon
Tenets for tenants (Boomerang editorial) – Strip down left side of page
Letters
A5
Obits
Vol. 142 No. 7
A6 NATE MASTER
‘Wanderlust’ takes Master family far from home, Carol (photos)
Antarctica: Come for the cold, stay for the food, Carol (photos)
A7 COMMUNITY
MOVE 5X2 AD TO PAGE B4, PLS
Eppson Center
Library
A8 FULL-PAGE AD
B1-B4 SPORTS
B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES
B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS
