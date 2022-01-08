BOOMERANG page plan for SUNDAY, Jan. 9                

 

A1

Tease 1: TENETS FOR TENANTS While not perfect, new regulations needed for Laramie renters, Page A4

Tease 2: , Page B1

  • MAIN PACKAGE: Master of his domain: Laramie resident finds beauty, adventure in Antarctica, Carol (photos, refer to A6)
  • Committee to mull use of local opioid money, Abby
  • State takes input on how to allocate ARPA relief, Abby

 

A2

Today/tomorrow from AP

What’s happening?

Jumps for A1

Weather

Corrections policy

 

A3

Jumps from A1

Region briefs to fill, if needed

A4 OPINION

Stroot cartoon

Tenets for tenants (Boomerang editorial) – Strip down left side of page

Letters

A5

Obits

Region briefs to fill, if needed

Vol. 142  No. 7

A6 NATE MASTER

‘Wanderlust’ takes Master family far from home, Carol (photos)

Antarctica: Come for the cold, stay for the food, Carol (photos)

 

A7 COMMUNITY

MOVE 5X2 AD TO PAGE B4, PLS

Eppson Center

Library

 

A8 FULL-PAGE AD

 

B1-B4 SPORTS

B5-B6 COMICS/PUZZLES

B7-B8 CLASSIFIEDS

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus