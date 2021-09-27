Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
RAWLINS page plan for WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29
A1
Tease 1: NON-COMPETE Legislative committee considers bill to nix clauses, Page A3
Tease 2: UPSET ALERT UW avoids historic loss with late 2-point stop, Page B1
Tease 3: HIGH AND DRY Ag producers likely will need extra feed for winter, Page A6
MAIN PACKAGE: Un-b-leaf-able: Autumn’s full splendor hitting now, Judy (photos)
Low enrollment sinks UW’s projected revenue, WTE
New homes fill out modular park, Richard, (photos; can run on jump)
Index
A2
Weather
Jumps from A1
A3
Committee considers bill to limit non-compete clauses, WNE
Limited booster shots recommended and available, WNE
Jumps from A1 (if needed)
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Adler column, (Wyoming column)
Lowry, (Syndicated column)
Contacts
A5
Obits
Prosecutors express concern about State Bar charge against DA, WNE
A6
After dry summer, ag producers likely need extra feed for winter, WNE (photo)
B1 SPORTS
B2-B3 COMICS/PUZZLES
B4-B5 CLASSIFIEDS
B6 AD
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.