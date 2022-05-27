CHEYENNE – Thousands of cheerleaders poured into the Frontier Park Arena throughout the day Friday with one mission: to root for their graduates.
The families and friends of seniors from Cheyenne’s East, Central and South high schools were ready to show their support as they walked across the stage. They held signs in the air, blew horns, rang cowbells and yelled at the top of their lungs when their students’ names were called.
It was a day designed for celebration, with just a few tears from parents struggling to accept they might have to say goodbye soon. This departure is inevitable, of course, as hundreds of students are set to embark on unique pathways, from classes at the University of Wyoming to serving their country in the military.
While those exciting plans might lead them to their purpose, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo it could also bring hardship and challenges to overcome.
In the face of adversity, she had not only a piece of advice for every member of the Class of 2022, but a metaphor.
She brought out a $100 bill and asked the graduates from the three high schools if they wanted it, with many raising their hands and giggling at her question. Crespo then asked if she stomped, crushed and crumpled it, would they still want it?
The answer should still be yes, she said.
“Many times in our lives, we are dropped, crumpled and dragged in the dirt by the decisions that we make, and the circumstances that come our way. We feel as though we are worthless,” she said. “But no matter what has happened, or what will happen, you will never lose your value.”
She may consider them priceless, but a dollar value was still associated with Laramie County School District 1’s senior class. The graduates from the three schools represented Friday earned more than 886 scholarships, totaling close to $2.7 million, along with obtaining nearly 4,500 college credits in their four years.
It is for these great accomplishments the community shook the stands with their applause.
East High
The day began with joy among the graduates and their supporters, but it also brought moments of reflection. One of East High’s student speakers, Cade Pugh, took it upon himself to lead the audience in the journey to building a successful life.
He said he sees it as somewhat similar to constructing a home. You need a sturdy foundation of learning, and strong walls to support your success. Then comes the interior design, which might look like deciding what to study or where to work.
“As overwhelming as it all is, just take a step back. You can always repaint a wall or remodel the kitchen, and the house will still be there,” he said. “Go live your life, have regrets and make mistakes.”
He said he considered the final step to be putting the roof on your home, which he told attendees not to judge for designing the inside before, and just accept it. He said you have to protect your accomplishments with hard work and dedication, and this means having a cover over your head.
But most importantly, Pugh told attendees to be great, to be unique and to be themselves.
Central High
Senior student speaker Sarah Turner equally encouraged her peers to stay true to themselves as she addressed Central High School’s graduating class during the commencement ceremony early Friday afternoon.
She also told them to hold onto their hope.
She said it seemed as though while she had the faith her generation would persevere, others in the outside world doubted them. Young adults were somehow responsible for saving the world from a collapsing economy, a suffering environment and a seemingly decaying sense of unity.
She said generations that came before them saw how they adapted to the world, how they laugh and interact, and they still saw no hope in them. She said she sees it every day in their athletic achievements, academic accomplishments and resilience throughout their four years in high school.
“I have nothing but hope for us and our futures,” she said. “I hope that as we enter college, the workforce, the military, the trades or whatever is next, that we will make everyone question their lack of hope in our work ethic, contribution and capability.”
Turner said she knew that they would continue to be and become the strong leaders that the nation and world need now.
“I hope that as you continue, you never lose hope inside yourself.”
South High
Breaking stereotypes and defying the expectations of others in order to succeed was echoed by South High School graduate Jeremiah O’Brien. He said as someone who lived on the south side of Cheyenne his entire life, he knew students were doubted and told they were less than where they lived in the community.
“As a lot of people wanted to transfer out of this school; I chose to transfer in. When given the opportunity, there were a lot of students who left,” he said. “But when my family moved, I chose to transfer into South, because I’m a firm believer in South and all that we are capable of doing.”
He said as graduates, it was their job to change the narrative in their community. The South High senior said he knew what they could achieve because he witnessed it with his own eyes. He applauded the state champions in DECA, the cheer team winning countless awards and even the student section being the best supporters at the athletic events.
However, he acknowledged those accomplishments wouldn’t have been possible without the teachers, administrators and loved ones who motivated them to work their hardest.
Now, they’re ready for the next chapter in their stories.
“The great thing about life is to think about how much you have changed in the four years you have been here. Now think about four years from now,” he said. “We are going to change and grow so much more.”