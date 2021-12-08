Sorry, an error occurred.
The Flaming Gorge Classic will be held in Sweetwater County from Dec. 16 - 18.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament is coming back to Sweetwater County.
Games will be from Dec. 16 – 18 and be held at multiple venues across Sweetwater County, including Green River High School and Rock Springs High School.
Schools from all classification levels will take part and even get the opportunity to battle with teams from the border states of Utah, Idaho and Colorado.
There will be over 45 girls’ teams and over 42 boys’ teams ranging from freshman to varsity that will take part in the Flaming Gorge Classic.
On Friday night, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., there will be a three-point contest and a slam dunk contest for willing participants from the various schools.
The following is the schedule for the Sweetwater County varsity school teams:
Thursday at Green River High School
GIRLS - Green River High School vs Fruita Monument High School (4:20 p.m.)
BOYS – Green River High School vs Fruita Monument High School (6 p.m.)
Friday at Green River High School
BOYS – Torrington High School vs Green River High School (4:20 p.m.)
GIRLS – Bear Lake High School vs Green River High School (6 p.m.)
Saturday at Green River High School
GIRLS – Green River High School vs Torrington High School (2:40 p.m.)
BOYS – Green River High School vs Rawlins High School (6 p.m.)
Thursday at Lincoln Middle School
BOYS – Evanston High School vs Farson-Eden High School (11:20 a.m.)
GIRLS – Farson-Eden High School vs Evanston High School (1 p.m.)
Friday at Lincoln Middle School
BOYS – Natrona County High School vs Farson-Eden High School (2:40 p.m.)
Thursday at Rock Springs High School
GIRLS - Rock Springs High School vs Thunder Basin High School (6 p.m.)
BOYS – Rock Spring High School vs Manila High School (7:40 p.m.)
Friday at Rock Springs High School
GIRLS – Farson-Eden High School vs Riverton High School (11:20 a.m.)
BOYS - Fruita Monument High School vs Rock Springs High School (4:20 p.m.)
GIRLS – Grace High School vs Rock Springs High School (6:00 p.m.)
Saturday at Rock Springs High School
GIRLS – Farson-Eden High School vs Bear Lake High School (9:40 a.m.)
BOYS - Rock Springs High School vs Thunder Basin (1 p.m.)
GIRLS – Rock Springs High School vs Rawlins High School (4:20 pm)
