...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Some Denver area schools close, go remote due to shortages
DENVER (AP) – Some Denver area schools are switching to remote learning or canceling classes this week because of staffing shortages.
Schools in the Adams 14, Boulder Valley, and Adams 12 Five Star districts will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day and will remain closed Friday because they cannot find enough substitute teachers and other staff, The Denver Post reported.
In Denver, one high school switched to remote learning starting Wednesday, warning that online classes could be extended. Students at two other Denver Public Schools sites will also have remote classes on Thursday and Friday.
Schools have had trouble hiring enough school nurses and bus drivers, in addition to substitute teachers, this year. Some have also had to reduce food options during lunchtime because of supply chain problems.
In addition to not being able to fill vacancies, some Denver school employees are on leave to care for family members or are sick themselves, district spokesman Will Jones said.
Meanwhile, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero announced Wednesday the state’s largest district would begin Thanksgiving break a day early on Nov. 19, the Friday before the holiday week, so employees can have more time for their “health and self-care.”
In a letter to staff, Marrero referenced challenges teachers have faced since returning to in-person classes this fall, saying the school year has been “stressful and draining.”
“I know that there are frequently urgent staffing issues that schools are facing in order to keep their buildings open for in-person instruction, and I very much appreciate all of the efforts that have been made to continue serving scholars and families,” he said.