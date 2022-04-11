RAWLINS page plan for WEDNESDAY, April 13
A1
Tease 1: UNBEARABLE SPRING? Grizzly managers worried about 399 and her cubs, Page A6
Tease 2: STRONG FIGHT, BAD BREAKS Outlaws show never-quit spirit in two tight losses, Page B1
Tease 3: PALIN RIDES AGAIN With Alaska lightning rod, it’s political déjà vu all over again, A4
_______________________________________________________
MAIN PACKAGE: Boxing day: Carbon County author and NYTimes bestseller signs books to support museum, Mollie (photos)
Ruling on eagle deaths divides wind power industry, WNE (file photo) – strip across top
Group pushes to hand-count election ballots, WNE (file photo) – long, can cut to fit if needed
Walmart raising pay for truckers, hiring locally amid US employee shortage, WTE
A2
Jump from A1
A3 FULL-PAGE AD
A4 OPINION
Syndicated cartoon
Greg column (Local voices)
Drake column (Wyoming voices)
Lowry column (Other voices)
A5
Obit (if there are any)
Jumps from A1
Around Wyoming briefs (if you need them)
A6
Grizzly managers worried about 399 and cubs, WNE (file photo)
All the buzz: Sheep shearing class passes technique to new generation, WNE (photo)
B1-B2 SPORTS
Strong fight, bad breaks: Outlaws show never-quit spirit in two tight losses, Joel (photos)
Outlaws drop pair of games over weekend, Joel (photos)
Pokes land three Pac-12 transfers in less than 24 hours, Josh (photos)
Wyoming QBs welcome competition, Josh (photos)
Cobbs embraces leadership role as UW’s top returning receiver, Josh (photo)
UW;s weakside LBs show growth, competition expected to last into fall, Josh (photo)
B3-B4 COMICS/PUZZLES
B5-B6 CLASSIFIEDS
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Want to keep updated on news headlines?
Sign up today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.