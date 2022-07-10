Laramie Hours:
• Open six days a week 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed Wednesdays
Centennial Hours:
• Monday-Friday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
• Monday 5-7 p.m.
Rock River Hours:
• Wednesday and Friday: Noon–4 p.m.
The events below take place at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. 8th St. unless otherwise stated. For more information, visit the website acplwy.org, call 307-721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org.
Ongoing:
Visit summer.acplwy.org for information on summer activities.
StoryWalk®: Enjoy a picture book outdoors; start with page 1 outside the front doors. Check back for a new book each week.
Book Clubs: ACPL hosts a wide variety of book clubs that meet virtually, indoors or outdoors (weather permitting). View the book clubs at bookclubs.acplwy.org.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
Stories at the Park, 10-10:30 a.m.: Join the ACPL crew for story time fun at Scout Park. The library bookmobile will arrive after story time visits.
Book Babies, 10-11 a.m.: Babies and caretakers are invited for a short story time in the ACPL large meeting room filled with fun, baby-approved bounces, songs, rhymes and early literacy and child development tips. Siblings are also welcome.
Breastfeeding Café, 10-11 a.m.: A free, drop-in, informal breastfeeding support group featuring professional lactation support. Meet in the large meeting room to engage with other mothers and pregnant women to support, protect and normalize breastfeeding.
Tuesday Afternoon Adventures: Forest Service Ecosystem Talk, 1-2 p.m.: Forest Service biologists Dominique Lujan and Mary Grace will present a family friendly program about ecosystems and pollinators.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
Stories at the Park, 10-10:30 a.m.: Join the ACPL crew for story time fun at Washington Park, near the playground. The library bookmobile will arrive after story time visits.
Centennial Library Speaker Series: UW Faculty on Global Food Crisis, 4:30-6:30 p.m.: UW faculty will speak on the costs of conflict and the pending global food crisis.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
Stories at the Park, 10-10:30 a.m.: Join the ACPL crew for story time fun at the south library garden.
Montessori Infant/Toddler Book Club & Play Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: For children 6 months-3 years old and their caregivers. Playgroup for children and book club for parents to read “Montessori from the Start: The Child at Home from Birth to Age Three” by Paula Polk Lillard and Lynn Lillard Jessen. To sign up, contact Callie Parks at carolannplaxco@gmail.com. Meet in the large meeting room.
Free Stress Relief Open House, 12:30-1:30 p.m.: Free ear acupuncture and acupressure. Treatment lasts 30-45 minutes.
YAK!, 3:45-5 p.m.: For teens ages 12-17 in the ACPL large meeting room for crafts, games and more.
League of Women Voters Candidate Forum, 7-8:30 p.m.: LWV is partnering with ACPL to host a series forums featuring candidates in the upcoming elections. They will be hosted in the ACPL large meeting room and streamed live on the ACPL YouTube Channel. This week’s forum will feature candidates for Laramie City Council Ward 2 and Albany County coroner.
Murder Club, 7-9 p.m.: A book club for fans of “Serial,” “My Favorite Murder” and “Forensic Files” — each month the library delves into infamous murders, serial killers and other true crime topics. The club is meeting in the ACPL large meeting room. For more information or to join, email Bailey at bmurray@acplwy.org.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
Meditation in the Garden, 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Meet in the library garden for a meditation practice and learn various methods, philosophies and practices from around the world.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Family Storytime, 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Join Ms. Robyn in the ACPL large meeting room for toddler and preschool storytime.
Children’s Mindfulness Program, 2-2:30 p.m.: Children ages 4-9 can meet in the large meeting room to practice tuning in and taking control of their minds, bodies and emotions. New skills, activities and breathing exercises will be taught every session.